Brittany Mahomes Reveals Son Bronze, 1, Had a ‘Severe Allergic Reaction’: ‘One of the Scariest Experiences’

Brittany Mahomes opened up about a frightening incident that led her son’s diagnosis of a peanut allergy, in a new video posted to Instagram. “Like all moms, my kids’ safety and happiness is my number one priority,” the mom of two, 28, admitted in the caption for the promotional video. “I recently received an outpouring of support from other moms and parents after sharing my experience with Bronze’s severe allergic reaction to peanuts.”

Brittany added that her son’s reaction, which led to a trip to the hospital, “was one of the scariest experiences of my life” and said she hopes to educate parents on “how to best respond” in a similar situation. “So I have an infant and a toddler both who have severe food allergies and I think it is very important to raise awareness of what a severe reaction may look like if it was to happen to a child,” she explained during the partnership video, which was produced with epinephrine injection company AUVI-Q. “Based on my experience, I can tell you that a severe reaction may not look how you think it should look.”

Patrick Mahomes’ wife then related that she visited her pediatrician’s office, where her baby was prescribed AUVI-Q for future incidents. The product is used for infants and toddlers who suffer from severe allergic reactions. In the video, the blonde beauty cuddled with her two children, Bronze and Sterling, 2, on a couch.

Brittany has 1.7 million followers on the platform, many of whom were grateful that she’s using her influence to raise awareness. “Food allergy mama here. Thank you for raising awareness,” wrote a fan, while another remarked, “Allergy moms are tough cookies, love to see this.” “As a food allergy mama and coach, I love that you’re spreading food allergy awareness and safety!” noted a third.

Brittany, who recently made headlines for her friendship with Taylor Swift, married the Kansas City Chiefs QB in March of 2022. The couple welcomed their daughter in 2021 and their son in November of 2022.