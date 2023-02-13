Patrick Mahomes & Brittany Matthews Share 1st Photo Of Son’s Face After Super Bowl Win

Fresh off his Super Bowl victory with the Kansas City Chiefs on February 12, Patrick Mahomes and his wife Brittany Mahomes headed to Disneyland in Southern California for a well-earned celebration. And to bring fans in on the festivities, they shared a first pic of their baby son’s face! In a joint February 13 Instagram pic, Patrick and Brittany posed in front of the famous Sleeping Beauty castle with their two kids.

Patrick wore a red hoodie and jeans with matching sneakers (and a winner smile!) while Brittany rocked a casual white top and jeans with cargo pockets. Brittany held their daughter Sterling, who is almost 2, and Patrick held son Bronze for the family shot. The tiny tot, who was born November 28, wore an off-white outfit for the photo, while Sterling wore a red Minnie Mouse sweatshirt. “Welcome to the happiest place on earth, Bronze and Sterling!” the couple captioned the post, alongside a red heart emoji.

Some of Patrick’s 5.4 million followers took to the comments thread to gush over the family and the big win. “Rest up MVP!! Go Chiefs,” wrote a fan, while another remarked, “finally get to see Bronze.” Others encouraged the young family to live it up at Disneyland. “Have so much fun!! You all deserve it!! It’s so nice to see the whole family in a picture at the happiest place on earth!!” commented a follower.

The rare pic of baby boy Bronze comes just hours after Patrick and the chiefs managed to eek out a win against the Philadelphia Eagles at Super Bowl LVII in the final few moments of the game. They emerged victorious after a nail biting 35-35 tie in the fourth quarter, with the Chiefs scoring a field goal for the win.

The dad of two and superstar quarterback was named MVP at the year’s biggest game, after he pushed through what appeared to be a still painful injury to lead the team to victory.