Brittany Mahomes Rocks Red Crop Top & Matching Pants For 2023 Super Bowl

Less than three months after giving birth to her second child, Brittany Mahomes is back in the stands. The former soccer player has been supporting her husband, Patrick Mahomes, and the Kansas City Chiefs throughout their playoff run, and she was at it again for the Super Bowl. Brittany took to Twitter ahead of the Super Bowl to share photos of her game day look, which featured a Kansas City red crop top and matching high-waisted pants.

This is the third time in four years that the Chiefs have made it to the Super Bowl, so Brittany is no stranger to cheering her man on in the most important game of the season. The Chiefs won the Super Bowl in 2020 against the San Francisco 49ers. It was their first time playing in the big game since 1969, when they also won (they previously lost in the 1966 Super Bowl). After the incredible 2020 victory, the Chiefs returned to the Super Bowl in 2021, but lost to Tom Brady and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

Brittany has been a longtime supporter of Patrick, as the two are high school sweethearts. Although the lovebirds went to two different colleges, they stayed together while Patrick played at Texas Tech University. Then, after graduation, she moved to Kansas City with him after he was signed by the Chiefs in 2017.

Patrick and Brittany got engaged on the same day that he got his Super Bowl ring in Sept. 2020. Shortly after the engagement, they confirmed that they were expecting their first child, and their daughter, Sterling, was born in Feb. 2021. The happy couple went on to get married in March 2022 after the football season ended. Just two months later, they announced that they had another baby on the way. A son, Patrick “Bronze” Lavon Mahomes III, was born in Nov. 2022. Although Bronze is still a bit young, he made the trek to Arizona to be in town for the Super Bowl. Meanwhile, Sterling has been in attendance at many of her dad’s games this season.