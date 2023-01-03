Brittany Mahomes Brings Son Bronze & Daughter Sterling, 1, To Watch Dad’s Football Game

No better cheering section than your family! Brittany Mahomes and her two kids Sterling, 1, and Bronze, 1 month, rooted for Patrick Mahomes and the Kansas City Chiefs during their game against the Denver Broncos on Sunday, January 1. Brittany, 27, shared lots of photos, which you can see here, with her two babies (and a glimpse of Patrick, 27) while at the game on her Instagram, celebrating the first victory of 2023. “New Year, same crew, still winning,” she wrote in the caption for the post.

Brittany looked stunning as she rocked beige jacket and khakis for the game day. The jacket had her name on the pocket and her husband’s number “15” on the collar. She shared lots of photos of herself with Sterling, including shots of her kissing her daughter and throwing her in the air on the field. There was also a sweet shot of Patrick greeting his baby girl in uniform on the sidelines. She adorably showed support for her dad with a Chiefs onesie. She hid Bronze’s face in other photos, seemingly taken in a suite, and he similarly sported some Kansas City pants, which looked like his big sister’s outfit.

Brittany and Patrick welcomed Bronze in November with a sweet, joint Instagram announcement, with his full name, including the nickname Bronze. “Patrick “Bronze” Lavon Mahomes III 🤴🏽11/28/22 7lbs 8oz,” the quarterback wrote in the caption. They welcomed Bronze about 8 months after they tied the knot in March 2022, following a nearly two-year engagement.

With the birth of their son, Patrick and Brittany are clearly overjoyed to be new parents to two little ones, even if the Kansas City Current owner has joked about experiencing “chaos” on Twitter. An insider close to the pair revealed to HollywoodLife exclusively that they were happy to welcome their son before the holidays. “It’s literally the ultimate Christmas gift and they’ve already taken tons of holiday photos with him as a family,” the source said. “They already got him his very own jersey and they couldn’t feel more blessed this Christmas season.”