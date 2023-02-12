Patrick Mahomes & The Kansas City Chiefs Win Super Bowl LVII After Nail Biting Tie

The Chiefs are officially the winners of Super Bowl LVII! The Kansas City Chiefs took home the victory at the year’s biggest game on Sunday, February 12 at the State Farm Stadium in Glendale, Arizona after a stunning tie. Following a game that was close throughout and was brought neck and neck with a tie at just over five minutes left in the final quarter, the Chiefs scored three points for a fateful field goal, pulling ahead from the 35/35 nailbiter for the win. Despite an injury and visibly in pain, Patrick Mahomes pulled through to lead the team to their victory. Brothers Travis and Jason Kelce were seen hugging almost immediately after the game.

The showdown was notable for several reasons — both teams were vying for their second Super Bowl victory in under a decade. The Eagles fought successfully for a Super Bowl victory back in 2017, while the Chiefs took home their last ring back in 2019. In the division playoffs, the Chiefs eked out a 23-20 win against the Cincinatti Bengals in the AFC championship game for the coveted spot. The Eagles, however, handily managed a thumping 31-7 lead over the San Francisco 49ers in the NFC title game.

Furthermore, the game was historic in that two brothers faced off against each other for the first time in the history of the Super Bowl — 33-year-old Travis (who plays for the Chiefs) and 35-year-old Jason (Eagles) Kelce. That set the game up for an unprecedented, and highly personal, new brand of heartbreak for the losing party.

Their mother, Donna Kelce, previously admitted during the February 1st episode of the TODAY show, that somebody would be disappointed. “They’ve already got the first win under their belts, so this is gonna be just pure joy,” she said. “Obviously, there’s gonna be somebody that’s gonna go home heartbroken, they’re not gonna have bragging rights at the Thanksgiving table, but this is gonna be an awesome event and I’m really looking forward to it.”

But she was fairly diplomatic about who she hoped would bring home the big win. “Both fanbases are absolutely amazing and give everything they have on gameday,” she said. “I think that Jason would say that I’m going to root for the baby of the family, which is Travis, and I keep trying to tell him, ‘No, you’ve given me grandchildren.’ So, we’ll leave it at that. It’s always about the grands!” She ultimately said she’d root for whoever had the ball.

Pop superstar Rihanna also lent celebrity status to the event, as she performed a spectacular set during the game’s halftime show, revealing her second pregnancy and confirming it through her rep afterwards. Chris Stapleton, Babyface, and Sheryl Lee Ralph also made appearances.