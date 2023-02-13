Patrick Mahomes & Travis Kelce Party With The Chainsmokers In AZ After Super Bowl Win

The Kansas City Chiefs got the party going as soon as they became Super Bowl LVII Champions after defeating the Philadelphia Eagles 38 – 35 on Sunday, Feb. 12 at the State Farm Stadium, Glendale, Ariz. 2023 Associated Press NFL MVP and Super Bowl MVP Patrick Mahomes was seen living it up into the wee hours of the morning with his team, including tight end Travis Kelce, coach Andy Reid, and the Kansas City Chiefs part owner, chairman, and CEO, Clark Hunt, plus the “Closer” hitmakers, The Chainsmokers. Before The Chainsmokers took the stage with the team, DJ Khaled, Jason Derulo, and Tech N9 performed, per TMZ. Not a bad night!

The group was featured on The Chainsmokers’ Instagram Story, which can be seen here, and looked thrilled as they celebrated on stage at the Hyatt Regency Scottsdale Resort and Spa. Drew Taggart of the Chainsmokers was also elated to be there, and even admitted he felt “underqualified” to be hosting the Super Bowl champs in a video obtained by TMZ that can be seen here. At one point, Clark Hunt grabbed the microphone to say a few words to the cheering crowd. “Hi Chiefs kingdom! How does it feelto be world champions again?” he began.

“Nobody gave us a chance in the preseason, the AFC championship game, or even today. But our guys found a way to get it done, ” he continued. “We could not have gotten it done without everybody in this room,” he later added, before praising the star quarterback.

Although Patrick, 27, didn’t say anything into the mic on stage, he shared the same sentiment during his post-game interview with Erin Andrews. “It didn’t come from one person. Our defense played their a** off in that second half. And our offense found a way. Man, I just wanna thank everybody,” he gushed.

After screaming and cursing up a storm, Travis Kelce, 33, added his thoughts as well. “None of y’all said the Chief were gonna take it home this year! Not a single one! Feel that s***! Feel it!” he enthusiastically yelled. “And on top of that, next time the Chiefs say something, put some respect on our name!”