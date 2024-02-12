Alicia Keys’ Husband Reacts to Viral Super Bowl Halftime Show Hug Between His Wife & Usher

Swizz Beatz had nothing but praise for his wife Alicia Keys and Usher‘s steamy performance at the Super Bowl LVIII halftime show on February 11. While some fans thought that the two stars got a little too close during their choreographed danced to their 2004 hit song “My Boo,” Swizz, 45, celebrated their Super Bowl collaboration in an Instagram post, which included a message for Alicia and Usher’s critics about their “negative vibes.”

“Y’all talking about the wrong damn thing !!!” Swizz began his post, which included pictures of Alicia in her gorgeous red dress. “y’all don’t see that amazing dress covering the entire stadium Tonight’s performance was nothing but amazing with 2 amazing Giants!” the producer continued. “Congrats @usher and my love @aliciakeys that song is a classic. We don’t do negative vibes on this side we make history.”

Alicia made a surprise appearance during Usher’s Super Bowl set. She joined mid-show at her iconic piano (a red, shiny one) in a gorgeous matching sheer red gown. As they performed “My Boo,” Usher and Alicia danced on each other which made the crowd go wild. Alicia’s appearance was short, but it was certainly memorable.

Alicia and Swizz have been married since 2010 and they have two sons together. Swizz also has three other children from previous relationships. In an interview with Wall Street Journal in March 2023, Alicia revealed that “time” is the key to the success of her and Swizz’s long-standing marriage.

“We all struggle with it. There’s so much to balance. There’s so much to do,” the “Girl on Fire” singer said. “And you find yourself running and doing the things for school, for the kids, and doing all the things for your lists, for all the dreams you have in your career, and what you have to do next.”

“That time together with you and your partner is so priceless,” Alicia added. “And to carve out that time and to make that important, as important as those daily things, I think it really pours back into the relationship. You remember why you are in love, you remember why you just like each other, what’s interesting about each other.”

Like Alicia, Usher is also taken. The “Yeah!” singer has been in a relationship with Jenn Goicoechea since 2019, and they have two children together. Before he performed at the 2024 Super Bowl in Las Vegas, Usher and Jenn reportedly obtained a marriage license in Clark County, Nevada.