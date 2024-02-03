Usher’s Kids: Everything to Know About His 4 Children

Usher, 45, is probably one of the coolest dads a kid can have! Not only is the musician a Grammy winner with eight trophies under his belt but he’s also been nominated 23 times as of 2024. In addition, the 45-year-old is a household name for music lovers with many hits including “OMG,” “Yeah!” “My Boo,” and many more.

The “Love in This Club” hitmaker will also perform at the 2024 Super Bowl on February 11 for the official halftime show. Usher recently appeared on Good Morning America in January 2024 and opened up about his preparations for the show. “It’s been a dream of mine and a bucket list, you know, thing to be able to get it,” he said during the interview. “You know, they say what is it, Oscar, Tony, Grammy, Emmy, right? You should put [the] Super Bowl there too, right?” Ahead of the show, keep reading to learn all about Usher’s kiddos!

Usher ‘Cinco’ Raymond V

The recording artist became a father for the first time with the birth of his son, Usher “Cinco” Raymond V, on November 27, 2007. The now 16-year-old was born to both Usher and his first wife, Tameka Foster. The now 53-year-old and her ex were married from 2007 until they officially divorced in 2009. Both of Cinco’s parents recently reunited for his 16th birthday in November 2023 and the proud mom shared moments from the celebrations via Instagram. “I LOVE you to Life son @cincoye ~May God continue to love, guide and protect you,” Usher’s ex captioned the post.

Naviyd Ely

Just over one year later, Tameka and Usher welcomed their second son, Naviyd Ely. The now 15-year-old came into his family’s lives on December 10, 2008, and officially made them a foursome. Sadly, just six months later Usher officially filed for divorce from the mother-of-two. A few years later, the exes battled it out for custody of their two sons and the decision ruled in favor of the father in August 2013, per PEOPLE. By September 2012, Usher appeared on Oprah’s Next Chapter and discussed the difficulties he experienced with Tameka.

“Let’s put aside all of the issues that come with being a celebrity and having married someone that people don’t approve of,” he said at the time, per US Weekly. “You have at-home problems with communication, with understanding of how things go. It is hard being married. I didn’t know how to balance it. It was obviously too much for me.”

Sovereign Bo

Following Usher’s marriage to Grace Harry (née Miguel), he eventually moved on and began dating his current girlfriend, Jennifer “Jenn” Goicoechea, in 2019. His relationship with Jenn quickly escalated as they welcomed their daughter, Sovereign Bo, on September 24, 2020. Usher took to Instagram at the time of his now three-year-old’s birth to share the first photo of her with the world. “We are feeling blessed and full of love with the arrival of our beautiful baby girl, Sovereign Bo Raymond. ‘Isn’t She lovely by Stevie Wonder on repeat,” he gushed in the caption.

Sire Castrello

One year after Jenn and Usher welcomed Sovereign, they welcomed their son, Sire Castrello, on September 29, 2021. At the time, Usher shared an adorable photo of his son via Instagram to announce his arrival with his fans. “Hi my name is Sire Castrello Raymond … I am the newest addition to the Raymond crew,” he penned in the caption. “I was born Sept 29 2021 at 6:42pm weighing 7lbs 13oz. Hear me roar … A.K.A Ra Ra. Gang #demraymondboys.” Usher is still in a relationship with Jenn as of February 2024 and recently called her his “best friend” during a 2023 interview with PEOPLE.