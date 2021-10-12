Breaking News

Usher’s Baby Born: Singer Welcomes His 4th Child, Son Sire Castrello Raymond

Usher
Laurent Vu/SIPA/Shutterstock
Paris, FRANCE - **FILE PHOTOS** Usher and partner Jenn Goicoechea announce that they are expecting their first child together. **SHOT ON 02/27/2020** Pictured: Usher, Jenn Goicoechea BACKGRID USA 1 SEPTEMBER 2020 BYLINE MUST READ: Best Image / BACKGRID USA: +1 310 798 9111 / usasales@backgrid.com UK: +44 208 344 2007 / uksales@backgrid.com *UK Clients - Pictures Containing Children Please Pixelate Face Prior To Publication*
Beverly Hills, CA - *EXCLUSIVE* - Usher has a laugh as he plays with his adorable daughter Sovereign while out shopping in Beverly Hills. Pictured: Usher BACKGRID USA 27 MAY 2021 USA: +1 310 798 9111 / usasales@backgrid.com UK: +44 208 344 2007 / uksales@backgrid.com *UK Clients - Pictures Containing Children Please Pixelate Face Prior To Publication*
EXCLUSIVE: Usher and girlfriend Jennifer Goicoechea were spotted out in public for the first time with their new born baby girl heading for lunch to Alfred coffee on Melrose Place. 25 Feb 2021 Pictured: Usher and girlfriend Jennifer Goicoechea. Photo credit: MEGA TheMegaAgency.com +1 888 505 6342 (Mega Agency TagID: MEGA735776_002.jpg) [Photo via Mega Agency]
Singer Usher and girlfriend Jennifer Goicoechea are all smiles as they grab dinner at Nobu Malibu in Malibu. 27 Mar 2021 Pictured: Usher And Jennifer Goicoechea. Photo credit: Photographer Group/MEGA TheMegaAgency.com +1 888 505 6342 (Mega Agency TagID: MEGA742742_001.jpg) [Photo via Mega Agency] View Gallery View Gallery 9 Photos.
News Writer

Usher proudly announced that his girlfriend Jenn Goicoechea gave birth to a baby boy. If you’re keeping count, this now makes Usher a father of four!

Usher is now a dad of 4! The 42-year-old singer welcomed another child on September 29, when his girlfriend, Jenn Goicoechea, gave birth to a son named Sire Castrello Raymond. Usher announced the thrilling news via Instagram on Tuesday, October 12, sharing a closeup shot of his newborn son along with a sweet message. “Hi my name is Sire Castrello Raymond … I am the newest addition to the Raymond crew,” Usher wrote. “I was born Sept 29 2021 at 6:42pm weighting 7lbs 13oz. Hear me roar … A.K.A Ra Ra .👶🏽 ♎️Gang.”

Usher received a flurry of congratulatory messages in the comments section of his post from famous faces like John Legend, Jurnee Smollett, Lil Jon, Snoop Dogg, and more.

Jenn announced her pregnancy with back in May when she showed off her baby bump while walking the red carpet at the iHeartRadio Music Awards with Usher. The couple also share 1-year-old daughter Sovereign Bo, while the “Yeah!” rapper has two more children, sons, Naviyd Ely, 12, and Usher V, 13, from his relationship with ex Tameka Foster.

Usher & Jenn Goicoechea
Usher & Jenn Goicoechea at the Balmain show during Paris Fashion Week on Feb. 28, 2020 (Photo: Laurent Vu/SIPA/Shutterstock)

Related Gallery

Usher -- Photos Of The Grammy-Winning R&B Singer

(L-R) Ashley Benson, Jenn Goicoechea, Usher, Shailene Woodley and Janelle Monae attending the Balmain show as part of the Paris Fashion Week Womenswear Fall/Winter 2020/2021 on February 28, 2020 in Paris, France. (Sipa via AP Images)
EXCLUSIVE: Singer Usher Raymond is spotted changing his underwears in public after after a beach day in Malibu, CA over the weekend. 20 Jun 2020 Pictured: Singer Usher Raymond is spotted changing his underwears in public after after a beach day in Malibu, CA over the weekend. Photo credit: Marksman / MEGA TheMegaAgency.com +1 888 505 6342 (Mega Agency TagID: MEGA682947_002.jpg) [Photo via Mega Agency]
Usher in the front row Balmain show, Front Row, Fall Winter 2020, Paris Fashion Week, France - 28 Feb 2020

Two months after his third child was born, Usher introduced baby Sovereign to the world during a virtual apperance on The Ellen DeGeneres Show. He shared the first photo of his newborn during the episode, and he could be seen kissing her forehead. “She came out early,” Usher said of his daughter’s delivery. “She was scheduled to be a Scorpio but decided she had a different plan. Libras, you know, they kinda have their minds made up what they wanna do.”

Now, Usher has once again expanded his family with the arrival of baby Sire. We’re sending our heartfelt congratulations to the rapper and Jenn!