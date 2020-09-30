Usher’s Daughter Born: Singer Welcomes 3rd Child & 1st With Girlfriend Jenn Goicoechea

Congratulations are in order for Usher and Jenn Goicoechea! The couple just welcomed a darling baby girl named Sovereign — their first together and his third.

And baby makes five! Usher and longtime girlfriend Jenn Goicoechea are now the parents of a happy, healthy little bundle of joy. The couple welcomed their first child together. “We are feeling blessed and full of love with the arrival of our beautiful baby girl, Sovereign Bo Raymond,” Usher posted to Instagram on Sept. 30. In the photo, the R&B icon showed his newborn clutching at his finger, her tiny hand pressed lovingly against his. The feeling made Usher sweet with love — and he said that he was playing “Isn’t She Lovely” by Stevie Wonder “on repeat.”

This is the third child for the “Love in the Club” singer, who’s the proud father of two sons with ex-wife Tameka Foster: Usher Raymond V, 12, and Naviyd Raymond, 11. While confirming his and Jenn’s pregnancy news on September 4, Usher revealed that his boys were so stoked to become older brothers. “[My sons are] elated and excited,” Usher gushed on Good Morning America. Smiling, he added, “Babies always bring such joy to a family. Really excited for my young one — well, my bean’s arrival.”

It’s about to be busy at home; Usher’s also homeschooling his sons during the COVID-19 school closures. Me as a teacher? Principal?… Counselor?… I don’t know,” he joked during his GMA interview. Speculation that Usher and Jenn were expecting a little one started when she was spotted sporting what looked like a baby bump just days before Usher’s official announcement.

The couple were photographed outside a production studio in Los Angeles on August 31 looking the picture of happiness. They strolled down the street with their arms wrapped around each other, wearing matching Louis Vuitton face masks. Usher appeared on The Late Late Show with James Corden on September 16, where he declined to tell the host their baby name picks — just that he wouldn’t go the George Foreman route and name another kid after himself!