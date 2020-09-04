Usher Confirms His Girlfriend’s Pregnant & Reveals His Sons Are ‘Really Excited’ For A New Baby

Usher is ready to talk about his new baby! The R&B singer, who’s looking forward to his ‘bean’s arrival’ with Jenn Goicoechea, revealed how his sons Usher V, 12, and Naviyd, 11, are feeling.



Usher was “very excited” to confirm that he and his girlfriend, Jenn Goicoechea, are expecting their first child together! The 41-year-old singer spoke about the baby for the first time ever during his appearance on Good Morning America on Sept. 4, and he couldn’t stop beaming. Usher also revealed that his sons Usher V, 12, and Naviyd, 11, are looking forward to their sibling’s arrival just as much as their dad.

“[My sons are] elated and excited,” Usher gushed. With a smile on his face, the “My Boo” singer added, “Babies always bring such joy to a family. Really excited for my young one — well, my bean’s arrival.” Usher shares his sons with his ex-wife Tameka Foster, whom he was married to between 2007-2009.

Usher talked even more about his sons during his GMA interview, giving an update about their schooling experience amid a pandemic. “Me as a teacher? Principle?…Counselor?…I don’t know,” the dad teased. However, Usher suggested that he and his kids have adapted to this new normal of learning since his last GMA appearance earlier in quarantine, saying, “This time it’s been pretty good.”

During the interview, Usher had another big announcement to make: his “biggest residency” in Las Vegas at The Colosseum! The Grammy-winning performer was ecstatic about his line-up of performances set to kick off in 2021, saying that the residency was “something I had been talking about for years with my family [and] my fans.”

News of Jenn’s pregnancy first surfaced when she was pictured sporting a baby bump while walking besides Usher outside a production studio in Los Angeles on Aug. 31! While the parents hadn’t broken the baby news yet, a source told Us Weekly at the time, “They are thrilled and very excited.”

This is a thrilling development for Usher’s relationship with the Vice President of A&R at Epic Records, whom he was first romantically linked to after a photographer shared a photo of Jenn kissing Usher’s cheek backstage at the Hollywood Bowl in Oct. 2019.