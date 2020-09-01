Jenn Goicoechea: 5 Things To Know About Usher’s Pregnant Girlfriend

Usher and his girlfriend Jenn Goicoechea are expecting a baby! This marks the singer’s third child, and his first with Jenn, who also happens to be in the music industry! Learn more about her with these 5 facts.

Usher is going to be a third-time dad! The Grammy-winner, 41, and his girlfriend Jenn Goicoechea are expecting their first child together. The exciting news came on August 31, when the couple were spotted walking outside a production studio in Los Angeles. Jenn, 36, was pictured with her baby bump dressed in a black tee, while Usher walked alongside her with his arm around her. Their baby will join big brothers Usher Jr., 12, and Naviyd, 11, from Usher’s previous relationship with ex-wife Tameka Foster. They divorced in 2009 after two years of marriage.

HollywoodLife reached out to representatives for both Usher and Jenn for comment when the pregnancy news broke. Learn more about Jenn as the couple prepares for their bundle of joy!

1. Jenn Goicoechea works in the music industry. — She’s the Vice President of A&R at Epic Records, which reps chart-topping artists, like Travis Scott, 21 Savage, Yo Gotti, Rick Ross, Mariah Carey, Meghan Trainor and Madison Beer. Before joining Epic Records, Jenn was the director of the rhythm and soul department at ASCAP, a non-profit performance-rights organization that works to protect its members’ musical copyrights.

2. She’s been dating Usher since 2019. — Following his split from from ex-wife Grace Miguel in 2018, Usher moved on with Jenn in October of 2019. At the time, photographer Jennifer Johnson shared a photo of the pair kissing backstage at the Hollywood Bowl. Usher and Jenn went on to attend the Vanity Fair Oscar Party as a couple in February of 2020, among other Hollywood events.

3. Jenn previously resided in Atlanta, but is believed to be living in LA. — She was previously employed in Atlanta while working with ASCAP. Now that she works for Epic Records, which has offices in both New York and LA, Jenn may reside permanently in LA. She’s been photographed on the West Coast with Usher in recent months.

4. She appears to be a sneaker head. — As seen in a slew of Instagram photos, Jenn has an impressive collection of sneakers.

5. Jenn loves to travel. — According to her Instagram feed, she’s swam with dolphins and she’s traveled to South Africa and Dibba, Oman.