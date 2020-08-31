Breaking News
Usher & Pregnant Girlfriend Jenn Goicoechea Expecting Their 1st Child Together — See Baby Bump Pic

Usher’s girlfriend, record executive Jenn Goicoechea, was seen sporting a baby bump for the first time ever on Aug. 31! This will be Usher’s third child, and his first with Jenn.

A pleasant surprise! Usher, 41, is expecting his first child with girlfriend Jenn Goicoechea, 37, and his third child overall. The couple didn’t break the news with a formal baby announcement, though.

Usher and Jenn Goicoechea are pictured in the front row at the Balmain Fall/Winter 2020/2021 fashion show during Paris Fashion Week on Feb. 28, 2020. (Sipa via AP Images)

The pregnancy was revealed thanks to a photo of Jenn sporting a baby bump while walking with Usher outside a production studio in Los Angeles on Aug. 31, which Us Weekly first reported on — you can see the picture, here. In the photo, Usher and Jenn looked like happy parents while strolling with their arms wrapped around one another. Even their face masks were in sync (both rocked Louis Vuitton monogram prints). “They are thrilled and very excited,” a source told Us Weekly, although Usher and Jenn have not mentioned the news on social media. HollywoodLife has reached out to Usher’s and Jenn’s reps for comment.

In this slideshow, Jenn shared throwback photos of herself visiting the Berlin Wall in Germany with Usher on April 4, 2020. (Instagram)

Usher already shares two sons, Naviyd Ely Raymond, 11, and Usher Raymond V, 12, with his ex-wife Tameka Foster. Usher was married to the 49-year-old fashion stylist between 2007-2009, and he was seen spending time with their sons in April, when the R&B singer let the boys give him a quarantine haircut.

Usher went on to marry Grace Miguel, who has worked for multiple record labels and eventually became Usher’s manager, in 2015. Usher and Grace split in 2018, and Usher was linked to Jenn for the first time in Oct. 2019. At the time, photographer Jennifer Johnson shared a photo of Jenn kissing Usher backstage at the Hollywood Bowl!

Anyone else in need of a manicure ??!

Jenn Goicoechea shared this mirror selfie of herself on July 26, 2020. (Instagram) 

Before the pregnancy news broke, we last reported of Usher and Jenn when they enjoyed a couple’s bike ride in Los Feliz, CA on April 5. They were thirdwheeled by Usher’s Goldendoodle, Scarlett, whom Usher carried during the outing. Before the bike date (and pandemic), Usher and Jenn attended the Vanity Fair Oscar Party as a couple in Feb. 2020. Jenn even shared a photo of their red carpet outfits!

Like Usher, Jenn has an impressive background in music. She is currently the Vice President of A&R at Epic Records, which reps chart-topping artists like Travis Scott, 21 Savage, Yo Gotti, Rick Ross, Mariah Carey, Meghan Trainor and Madison Beer.