Usher’s Hair Makeover: His Sons Usher, 12, & Naviyd, 11, Give Him An Amazing Quarantine Haircut: Before & After

Unruly hair no more! Usher hilariously put his sons to the task for an at-home haircut in these Instagram stories.

Usher, 41, hasn’t aged a day! The “U Remind Me” singer debuted his suave new haircut that was done by none other than his adorable sons — or in this case, at-home barbers — Usher, 12, and Naviyd, 11! Usher posted the whole thing to his Instagram story on Saturday, April 25, and we couldn’t stop chuckling as the boys took turns using a clipper on their superstar dad. The Tennessee native seemed a tad nervous about the whole thing, as he gave the camera a trepidatious look throughout the experience.

“Alright, now do me a favor…” he could be heard saying briefly to one as he looked in the mirror, about to provide some direction. Meanwhile, Usher and Nayvid acted like they were total pros as they intently focused on getting the cut just right — even getting their dad in a polka dot hairdressing gown. The boys’ quarantine style was on point as Usher V rocked a green onesie and Nayvid rocked a casual blue t-shirt and black shorts.

“You got the mini sponge?” Nayvid asked his big bro at one point, as he scrubbed away. “First class haircut right here, okay?” Usher declared, revealing the new ‘do — which actually turned out to be an old do — in a selfie video! The Grammy winner rocked a sleek buzz cut for years, particularly during the 8701 era, and he literally looked like he hadn’t aged a day since the early ’00s. “#DemRaymondBoyz,” he added with a scissor emoji, as he laughed into the camera. “#DadCut,” he posted over another photo.

Usher’s boys — whom he shares with ex-wife Tameka Foster, 49 — were looking so grown up in the video! It was so sweet to see him bonding with his kids at-home, especially during these trying times.

Despite being in quarantine, the former Bold & The Beautiful star has been keeping busy and just re-united with his “Lovers & Friends” collaborators Lil’ Jon and Ludacris on another fire song! The trio joined forces for the sexy tune “SexBeat,” which was announced via Usher’s Instagram account.