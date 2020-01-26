Usher, Sheila E. & FKA Twigs Honor Prince With Dynamite Performance At Grammys

Nearly four years after Prince’s death, his music was given a stage once again at the Grammys! With Usher on the mic, Sheila E. on the drums and FKA twigs dancing on the stage, the trio delivered a memorable performance.

The 62nd Annual Grammy Awards took time out to honor Prince, the legendary singer who left his legacy of pop music behind when he passed away in 2016. For the special tribute on Jan. 26, Usher, 41, sang three of Prince’s most iconic hits: “Little Red Corvette,” “When Doves Cry” and “Kiss.” Usher showed off his footwork on the stage — he even did the splits at one point — and paid tribute to Prince’s fun style in a sparkly silver blazer.

Joining Usher on the stage was Sheila E., 62, who delivered the beat on the drums, and FKA twigs, 32, who performed a sizzling dance duet with Usher. The singer even showed off her incredible strength by twirling around a pole, all while dressed in a white bodysuit with a feather boa trim!

This Grammy tribute will also be featured in the Let’s Go Crazy: The Grammy Salute to Prince concert, a special on CBS that’s airing on Jan. 28! In addition to Usher, Sheila and FKA twigs, artists like John Legend, Chris Martin, Beck and Juanes are also honoring The Purple One.

FKA Twigs makes an incredible entrance to join Usher for the #GRAMMY's tribute to Prince pic.twitter.com/zRfkMKSBYR — MTV NEWS (@MTVNEWS) January 27, 2020

Prince has a special relationship with the Grammy Awards. The Recording Academy gave him a whopping 38 nominations throughout his over four-decade career, seven of which he won. Prince’s very first handful of Grammy Awards were won in 1984: the music in his film Purple Rain led Prince to win “Best Rock Performance By A Duo Or Group With Vocal” and “Best Album Of Original Score Written For A Motion Picture Or A Television Special,” while his song “I Feel for You” scored him “Best Rhythm & Blues Song.”

The world mourned Prince’s death after he passed away on April 21, 2016. He reportedly died from taking a “counterfeit painkiller” laced with fentanyl, which he allegedly mistook for Vicodin, according to a Minnesota prosecutor and reported by NBC News. But after leaving the world with 39 studio albums in his wake, Prince will never be forgotten, which was clear on the Grammys stage tonight.