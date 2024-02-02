Usher’s Wife: Everything to Know About His Relationship With Jenn Goicoechea & His Past Marriages

Usher, 45, will soon take the stage at the Super Bowl on February 11, 2024! The Grammy winner will be the main performer on the night of the big game between the San Francisco 49ers and the Kansas City Chiefs. In September 2023, the “Yeah!” singer collaborated with Kim Kardashian to announce to his fans that he would be performing during the upcoming Super Bowl Halftime Show. “USHER. LAS VEGAS. APPLE MUSIC HALFTIME SHOW,” the post was captioned months ahead of the show.

Most recently, Usher took to Instagram to release the official track list for his upcoming album, Coming Home. “U been asking…so I had to deliver. The official tracklist [sic] for my new album,” he penned in the caption of the post. Usher also confirmed that fans can pre-order the record now ahead of its February 9, 2024 release date. Ahead of his exciting performance and new album, below is everything to know about his romantic history!

Jenn Goicoechea

The longtime Hollywood heartthrob has been linked to his most recent girlfriend, Jennifer “Jenn” Goicoechea, since 2019, per PEOPLE. Usher and his leading lady first sparked romance rumors after they were spotted at producer Keith Thomas‘ 40th birthday party that summer, as reported by the same mag. Jenn is known as an internet personality, however, her Instagram bio states that she is the “SVP of A&R, Epic Records.”

By 2020, Usher’s relationship with Jenn took a serious turn when they welcomed their daughter, Sovereign Bo, in September of that year. Later, in September 2021, the couple welcomed their son, Sire Castrello Raymond, and completed their adorable family. Usher often shares photos of Jenn online and has also gushed over their relationship during interviews. “I have an amazing partner, a support system,” he told PEOPLE of the brunette beauty in November 2023. “I’m very happy, very fortunate to have an incredible friend, not just a partner. She’s my best friend and I love her.”

Usher’s Second Wife, Grace Harry

About four years before Usher settled down with Jenn, he married his second wife, Grace Harry (née Miguel), in 2015. Their marriage was short-lived, as the now 45-year-old officially filed for divorce from Grace in December 2018. Although Usher legally called it quits in 2018, he listed their breakup as December 2017.

At the time, the ex-couple released a statement about the end of their journey together. “After much thought and consideration we have mutually decided to separate as a couple,” they said. “We remain deeply connected, loving friends who will continue supporting each other through the next phases of our lives.” Grace and the musician did not welcome any children together and she eventually moved on with Questlove. Eventually, Grace’s romance with Questlove also fizzled out.

Usher’s First Wife, Tameka Foster

At the end of Usher’s 20s he decided to get married for the first time. The recording artist and Tameka Foster, now 53, tied the knot in 2007 and remained married for two years. Their marriage was also short-lived, as they threw in the towel by 2009. Despite the end of their romantic relationship, the two continue to be somewhat connected to this day through their two children. Usher and Tameka welcomed their first son, Usher “Cinco” V, in November 2007, and later welcomed their second son, Naviyd Ely, in December 2008.

Later, in 2010, Usher opened up to PEOPLE about the end of his marriage to Tameka. “I appreciate the relationship for what it was,” he confessed. “Even though it didn’t work out, I’m glad we got together. I love her as the mother of my children; we just couldn’t be married.” Most recently, in November 2023, Usher and his ex-wife reunited for their son’s 16th birthday. The proud mom took to Instagram and shared several family photos of her little ones alongside their father. “I LOVE you to Life son @cincoye ~May God continue to love, guide and protect you,” Tameka wrote in the caption.