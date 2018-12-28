Usher Files For Divorce From His Estranged Wife Grace Miguel After Splitting A Year Ago

Usher & his estranged wife Grace Miguel have officially called it quits after splitting months ago after singer filed for divorce! Here’s what we know about the filing!

Well, it’s officially over. Usher filed for divorce from his wife Grace Miguel on Dec. 28, months after the two announced that they had separated back in March, according to TMZ. Since their split, which the court documents list as Dec. 24, 2017, Usher and Grace released the following statement: “After much thought and consideration we have mutually decided to separate as a couple. We remain deeply connected, loving friends who will continue supporting each other through the next phases of our lives.”

Usher’s separation was made public back in March of this year, after old court documents surfaced claiming that Usher allegedly gave a woman Herpes back in 2012. Apparently, these new allegations were the “nail in the coffin” of his two-year marriage to Grace. “Usher and Grace have been living separate lives for a long time,” a source close to Usher told HollywoodLife EXCLUSIVELY. “He works a lot and travels a ton too so they had been struggling with intimacy issues for years. But the herpes lawsuit was the nail in the coffin. The suit drove them further apart and created a divide between them that was impossible to fix. After the suit, all trust and intimacy was gone making it impossible to recover, they could not go on as a married couple. Despite all the love she will always have for him, Grace was getting sick of the daily questions from friends and family about Usher‘s shortcomings.”

We reported earlier how Usher had been apparently seen following Tessa Thompson around a party in January “like a lost puppy,” and since the announcement of his split didn’t happen until March, many fans were confused. However, now that we know Usher and Grace separated back in Dec. 2017, this makes more sense. “Usher looked to be on the prowl,” one partygoer revealed to Page Six. “They were talking to Janelle [Monae] and he and Tessa had flirty body language…then he seemed to be following [Thompson] around like a lost puppy.”