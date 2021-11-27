Usher Posts Hilarious Birthday Tribute For ‘Rebel’ Son Usher Raymond: ‘Happy 14th’ — Photos

Usher flexed his funny bone as he celebrated his eldest child’s 14th birthday. The singer also gifted son ‘Cinco’ a blue Gucci backpack!

Funny guy! Usher showcased his irreverent sense of humor when he paid a special birthday tribute to his son Usher Raymond V. Taking to his Instagram on Friday, the 43-year-old singer shared a hilarious image of a sonogram with a middle finger being pointed up from the womb. “Guess WHO!! Been a rebel,” Usher captioned the silly snap. “Happy 14th URV ‘Cinco’.”

It appeared Usher wasn’t done celebrating Usher Raymond, however, as he filmed a series of birthday surprises that were then posted to his Instagram Stories. One showed off a donut cake featuring a topper with the teenager’s nickname “Cinco”. Another had Usher Raymond excitedly opening the gift of a beautiful blue Gucci backpack, which the birthday boy immediately threw on with a huge smile across his face. Usher shares his eldest child with with ex Tameka Foster. The former couple, who were married from 2007 to 2009, are also parents to son Naviyd Ely, 12.

The lavish gift-giving comes more than a month after Usher welcomed his fourth child with girlfriend, Jenn Goicoechea. The pair announced the birth of their son Sire Castrello Raymond with an Instagram post on Oct. 12, revealing the little bundle of joy arrived on Sept. 29. They are also parents to 1-year-old daughter Sovereign Bo, whom Usher introduced to the world during a November 2020 virtual appearance on The Ellen DeGeneres Show. “She came out early,” Usher said of his daughter’s delivery on the program. “She was scheduled to be a Scorpio but decided she had a different plan. Libras, you know, they kinda have their minds made up what they wanna do.”

Both Usher and Jenn recently celebrated their own birthdays, with each gushing about the other on Instagram. “I love U and celebrate U not only on our new arrival but to another year of growth for U and with U. Heart&Soul,” the entertainer wrote alongside a lovely photo of the pair on Oct. 13. A day later, Jenn shared a snap of her partner, with the caption, “I’m honored to have spent the last few years together and growing our family. You deserve your flowers everyday if I’m asked not just on your Birthday!”