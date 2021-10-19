Usher & GF Jenn Goicoechea Take Newborn Son For A Stroll In 1st Pic Since Welcoming Baby

Usher and Jenn Goicoechea stepped out for a family lunch date with newborn son Sire Castrello, who they welcomed at the end of September.

About a month after welcoming their son, Usher and girlfriend Jenn Goicoechea stepped out for lunch with newborn Sire Castrello in Los Angeles over the weekend. The “Yeah!” singer, 43, and his partner, 37, grabbed lunch at the Italian restaurant Little Dom’s on Sunday, Oct. 18, their newborn in tow in a stroller.

Sire’s big sister Sovereign Bo, 1, also joined the outing on Sunday. The family lunch date comes after Usher announced the arrival of Sire on Instagram on October 12, revealing that he was born on September 29 in the caption. The Grammy winner shared a close up photo of his son’s face in black and white and wrote, “Hi my name is Sire Castrello Raymond … I am the newest addition to the Raymond crew.”

“I was born Sept 29 2021 at 6:42pm weighing 7lbs 13oz. Hear me roar … A.K.A Ra Ra,” Usher continued. The arrival of Sire now makes the artist a father of four. He shares Sovereign Bo with Jenn and sons Naviyd Ely, 12, and Usher V, 13, with ex-wife Tameka Foster. They were previously married between 2007 and 2009.

As for Jenn, Usher has been dating the music executive since 2019. The couple recently celebrated their birthdays, which is just a few days apart, and the Instagram homages were aplenty. Usher shared a snapshot with his girlfriend and gushed over his “lover” and “friend,” writing, “I love U and celebrate U not only on our new arrival but to another year of growth for U and with U. Heart&Soul.” He thanked his partner for all her love.

And on Usher’s birthday on October 14, Jenn gushed about her “baby daddy” with a snapshot of him. “Like I said in the beginning… We have the most potent version of THC! Trust, Honesty and communication,” Jenn wrote. “I’m honored to have spent the last few years together and growing our family,” she continued. “You deserve your flowers everyday if I’m asked not just on your Birthday!”

She continued, “Don’t nobody have heart like you…. You The Goat, The King … The Light and Love of my life! Can’t wait to spend many more with you! Happy Birthday! Happy Birthday! Happy Birthday!”