See Pic

Usher & GF Jenn Goicoechea Take Newborn Son For A Stroll In 1st Pic Since Welcoming Baby

usher and Jenn Goicoechea with son sire
Terma,SL / BACKGRID
Paris, FRANCE - **FILE PHOTOS** Usher and partner Jenn Goicoechea announce that they are expecting their first child together. **SHOT ON 02/27/2020** Pictured: Usher, Jenn Goicoechea BACKGRID USA 1 SEPTEMBER 2020 BYLINE MUST READ: Best Image / BACKGRID USA: +1 310 798 9111 / usasales@backgrid.com UK: +44 208 344 2007 / uksales@backgrid.com *UK Clients - Pictures Containing Children Please Pixelate Face Prior To Publication*
Los Feliz, CA - *EXCLUSIVE* - Usher and his girlfriend Jenn Goicoechea enjoy some family time as they step out for lunch with their daughter Sovereign and their newborn baby. Pictured: Usher, Jenn Goicoechea BACKGRID USA 17 OCTOBER 2021 USA: +1 310 798 9111 / usasales@backgrid.com UK: +44 208 344 2007 / uksales@backgrid.com *UK Clients - Pictures Containing Children Please Pixelate Face Prior To Publication*
Beverly Hills, CA - *EXCLUSIVE* - Usher has a laugh as he plays with his adorable daughter Sovereign while out shopping in Beverly Hills. Pictured: Usher BACKGRID USA 27 MAY 2021 USA: +1 310 798 9111 / usasales@backgrid.com UK: +44 208 344 2007 / uksales@backgrid.com *UK Clients - Pictures Containing Children Please Pixelate Face Prior To Publication*
EXCLUSIVE: Usher and girlfriend Jennifer Goicoechea were spotted out in public for the first time with their new born baby girl heading for lunch to Alfred coffee on Melrose Place. 25 Feb 2021 Pictured: Usher and girlfriend Jennifer Goicoechea. Photo credit: MEGA TheMegaAgency.com +1 888 505 6342 (Mega Agency TagID: MEGA735776_002.jpg) [Photo via Mega Agency] View Gallery View Gallery 10 Photos.
News Writer

Usher and Jenn Goicoechea stepped out for a family lunch date with newborn son Sire Castrello, who they welcomed at the end of September.

About a month after welcoming their son, Usher and girlfriend Jenn Goicoechea stepped out for lunch with newborn Sire Castrello in Los Angeles over the weekend. The “Yeah!” singer, 43, and his partner, 37, grabbed lunch at the Italian restaurant Little Dom’s on Sunday, Oct. 18, their newborn in tow in a stroller.

Usher and Jenn Goicoechea with son Sire
Usher and Jenn Goicoechea grab lunch with son Sire on October 17 (Terma,SL / BACKGRID)

Sire’s big sister Sovereign Bo, 1, also joined the outing on Sunday. The family lunch date comes after Usher announced the arrival of Sire on Instagram on October 12, revealing that he was born on September 29 in the caption. The Grammy winner shared a close up photo of his son’s face in black and white and wrote, “Hi my name is Sire Castrello Raymond … I am the newest addition to the Raymond crew.”

“I was born Sept 29 2021 at 6:42pm weighing 7lbs 13oz. Hear me roar … A.K.A Ra Ra,” Usher continued. The arrival of Sire now makes the artist a father of four. He shares Sovereign Bo with Jenn and sons Naviyd Ely, 12, and Usher V, 13, with ex-wife Tameka Foster. They were previously married between 2007 and 2009.

Related Gallery

Usher -- Photos Of The Grammy-Winning R&B Singer

Los Feliz, CA - *EXCLUSIVE* - Usher and his girlfriend Jenn Goicoechea enjoy some family time as they step out for lunch with their daughter Sovereign and their newborn baby. Pictured: Usher, Jenn Goicoechea BACKGRID USA 17 OCTOBER 2021 USA: +1 310 798 9111 / usasales@backgrid.com UK: +44 208 344 2007 / uksales@backgrid.com *UK Clients - Pictures Containing Children Please Pixelate Face Prior To Publication*
(L-R) Ashley Benson, Jenn Goicoechea, Usher, Shailene Woodley and Janelle Monae attending the Balmain show as part of the Paris Fashion Week Womenswear Fall/Winter 2020/2021 on February 28, 2020 in Paris, France. (Sipa via AP Images)
EXCLUSIVE: Singer Usher Raymond is spotted changing his underwears in public after after a beach day in Malibu, CA over the weekend. 20 Jun 2020 Pictured: Singer Usher Raymond is spotted changing his underwears in public after after a beach day in Malibu, CA over the weekend. Photo credit: Marksman / MEGA TheMegaAgency.com +1 888 505 6342 (Mega Agency TagID: MEGA682947_002.jpg) [Photo via Mega Agency]

As for Jenn, Usher has been dating the music executive since 2019. The couple recently celebrated their birthdays, which is just a few days apart, and the Instagram homages were aplenty. Usher shared a snapshot with his girlfriend and gushed over his “lover” and “friend,” writing, “I love U and celebrate U not only on our new arrival but to another year of growth for U and with U. Heart&Soul.” He thanked his partner for all her love.

And on Usher’s birthday on October 14, Jenn gushed about her “baby daddy” with a snapshot of him. “Like I said in the beginning… We have the most potent version of THC! Trust, Honesty and communication,” Jenn wrote. “I’m honored to have spent the last few years together and growing our family,” she continued. “You deserve your flowers everyday if I’m asked not just on your Birthday!”

She continued, “Don’t nobody have heart like you…. You The Goat, The King … The Light and Love of my life! Can’t wait to spend many more with you! Happy Birthday! Happy Birthday! Happy Birthday!”