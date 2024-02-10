Alicia Keys’ Kids: Meet Her 2 Sons & Her Stepkids

Alicia Keys is set to be a special guest performer during Usher‘s highly-anticipated Super Bowl Halftime Show in Las Vegas, NV on February 11, according to TMZ. Sources close to the production confirmed that the talented singer rehearsed alongside the “Let it Burn” crooner inside Allegiant Stadium on Thursday but it’s unclear exactly what she’ll sing. Either way, the performance is sure to be a memorable one considering Alicia’s epic performance history.

Although she’s considered one of the most incredible piano players and songwriters of her generation, Alicia is also known as a doting mom. She and her husband, Swizz Beatz, who is a music producer, have blended their family together and seem to enjoy raising their brood on a daily basis. In addition to her own two biological sons, the “Fallin'” crooner is a happy stepmom to her stepkids.

Get to know more about Alicia’s kids below.

Prince Nasir Dean

Prince Nasir Dean is Alicia’s eldest stepchild. He was welcomed by Swizz and his ex Nicole Levy in October 2000. He has followed in his dad’s footsteps by making music under the stage name Note Marcato and went viral in 2020, when he wore a full face of skeleton face paint while sitting in the audience at the Grammy Awards. In addition to music, Prince is pursuing an acting career, according to TMZ, and was cast in the film Charge It To The Game alongside Snoop Dogg‘s son Julian Broadus and Dr. Dre‘s son Curtis Young. He’s also been featured on his dad’s series, Drive, which premiered in 2023.

Kassem Dean Jr.

Kassem Dean Jr., aka KJ, is Alicia’s second oldest stepchild and Swizz’s second oldest son. He welcomed him with his ex-wife Mashonda Tifrere in December 2006 and Mashonda has previously admitted KJ has praised his stepmom Alicia, sparking her interest to meet her.

“I wanted to get to know her because my son was telling me amazing things,” Mashonda told PEOPLE about her friendship with Alicia. Alicia also wrote the foreward to Mashonda’s book, Blend: The Secret to Co-Parenting and Creating a Balanced Family.

Kassem is reportedly a great athlete. He was involved with his high school’s track and field and won on the high jump at a freshman-sophomore invitational as a freshman in April 2022. In a video shared by Swizz, which can be seen above, Kassem admitted to running the fastest 300-meter hurdles time in his school’s history.

Nicole Dean

Nicole Dean is Alicia’s only stepdaughter and Swizz’s oldest daughter. Swizz welcomed her in May 2008 with his singer ex-girlfriend Jahna Sebastian. Nicole is known for joining Swizz at various public events, including sports games, like the Brooklyn Nets games, and special events like the 2017 launch of his Bally x Swizz Beatz Collection in London, England. She’s also sometimes joins him in the recording studio.

She appears to be close to her siblings, in videos that have been posted to social media, and Swizz often gives her a public shout out on special days, like her birthday. “Happy ultra Birthday to my Twin 🎂🎂🎂🎂🎂🎂🎂🎂🎂🎂🎂🎂🎂🎂 You’re a true princess and I’m so happy to be your Dad what a true honor and blessing my love♥️ F1 Nikki you know we about to go crazy,” Swizz wrote for Nicole’s 15th birthday in a post that can be seen above.

Egypt Daoud Dean

Egypt Daoud Dean is Alicia and Swizz’s son. They welcomed him in October 2010, the same year they were married. Egypt has followed in his parents’ footsteps and developed an interest in music. He wrote his first song, “Super-Boy,” in 2016, when he was just six years old. That same year, he received a producer credit on Kendrick Lamar‘s album Untitled Unmastered.

Egypt went on to make his stage debut alongside Alicia at the 2019 iHeart Radio Music Awards. They sang a duet to the 2019 song “Raise a Man” and in 2021, he recorded his first song with his mom. They teamed up for the song “Somewhere Over the Rainbow” from Alicia’s Sweet Dreams EP.

Despite Egypt’s talents, which includes piano playing, he admitted he doesn’t exactly want to have the same kind of careers that his parents have. “Well, I love music, but I don’t really want to be a musician. I want to be a basketball player,” he said on The Jennifer Hudson Show in April 2023. “It’s fun because I like playing stuff, so when I hear it and I’m like, ‘Oh I want to play something,’ then boom, it’s on the piano.”

Both parents have spoken highly of Egypt on many occasions. “He’s the life of the party, he’s the one that kind of brings everyone together,” Alicia told PEOPLE in 2021. “He looks out for everyone, he’s that guy. And I love that about him.”

Genesis Ali Dean

Genesis Ali Dean is Alicia and Swizz’s youngest son. They welcomed him in December 2014 and in her 2020 memoir, More Myself, Alicia admitted her pregnancy with him was a surprise. Although he’s still young, Genesis appears to love adventure and has joined his parents in all kinds of activities, including snowboarding. He’s also joined his mom on stage and has been happy keeping her company on tour.

Alicia has also revealed that Genesis is a big Taylor Swift fan. He’s met the singer several times and even received a handwritten note from her. In an August 2023 post, which can be seen above,Alicia shared photos and videos of Genesis’ memorable moments with the “Shake it Off” crooner along with a thoughtful caption.

“Big love to @taylorswift for your big beautiful spirit that makes everyone feel loved! Genesis adores u 💜💜💜,” the caption read.