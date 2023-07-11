Alicia Keys’ Son Egypt, 12, Is Just As Good At The Piano As His Mom: Watch Amazing Video

It looks like Alicia Keys and Swizz Beatz‘s son Egypt is following in his parents’ footsteps! The 12-year-old, who wore a white tank top and red patterned shorts, showed off his piano playing skills to the camera, in an Instagram video posted on his dad’s account on Tuesday. He flashed a smile after he sat and played a melody while looking as comfortable as could be as the record producer walked up to him.

“This boy is turning into something else 🙆🏽🙆🏽🙆🏽🥵🥵🥵😅🥳🥳🥳🥳🥳🥳. EG Keys!!! Sing something to it and tag #EGKEYS,” the caption for the video read. Swizz Beats’ followers quickly commented and praised the young talent. “Go on, Egypt!! He gets it from his momma, for real. I know she is too proud,” one follower wrote, while another wrote, “This is the result of two extremely talented parents! ❤️ So talented.” A third shared, “He’s turning into that male version of AKeys!” and a fourth added that his playing is on “another level.”

This isn’t the first time that Egypt showed off his musical talent. Last year, his mom shared a video of him playing piano with her on stage during one of her shows in Germany. She also revealed how confident he was during the memorable moment.

“Egy, we are so proud of you!!! This is crazy!! He’s been asking me to go on stage every show, and me being in mama bear mode, I’m thinking…. “Is it to much? To many people,” she said. “Is now the time? Should he practice more??” This guy gets on the stage as if there wasn’t 17,000 people out there and just smashes!! All confidence, all smiles, all natural!!! Wow! I’m blown away!! And Mannheim, Germany, brought that ENERGY tonight!!!!!!! We love you young king! You’re literally unstoppable!! Drop some hearts in the chat for EGY!!!!!!”

In addition to playing piano, Egypt, who first performed alongside Alicia at the 2019 iHeartRadio Music Awards, became a music producer when he worked with his dad Swizz on Kendrick Lamar‘s 2016 song “untitled 07” at the age of five. He is credited on the tune, making him one of the youngest people to ever officially produce a track on a record label.