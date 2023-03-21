Alicia Keys Brings ‘Spring Energy’ By Modeling Bikinis On The Beach In New Video

Alicia Keys modeled all different stylish bikinis and beach coverups as she celebrated the end of winter, and the start of spring, on vacation.

March 21, 2023 9:57AM EDT
Alicia Keys
Image Credit: GTres / SplashNews.com

Spring has officially sprung and Alicia Keys could not be happier! The 42-year-old singer celebrated the change of season on March 18 by modeling cute spring outfits on the beach in an Instagram video. Alicia danced to Mr. Vegas’ “Heads High” as she showed off  her outfits in the footage, which she captioned, “Spring Energy.” Alicia began the video wearing an aqua blue two-piece bikini with a matching cover up, that she flaunted in the wind.

Next, Alicia showed off a blue two-piece bikini as she danced on the beach, in front of the beaming sun. Her next outfit choice was a stylish yellow cover-up over a black top and a white scarf. The “Girl on Fire” singer changed into an orange off-the-shoulder top with purple and green pants in her hotel room. Alicia’s final look for the video was a purple pajama set with a matching robe.

Alicia had the biggest smile on her face as she modeled each and every outfit on vacation. Her fans praised all her looks in the comments section. “Yes Alicia work it,” one fan wrote. Another said, “This girl is on fire 🔥.” A third fan called Alicia “beautiful,” and said that all the colors she wore “look so good” on the superstar singer.

Alicia Keys
Alicia Keys (Photo: GTres / SplashNews.com)

Alicia has been on vacation at least twice so far this year; the other time was in January for her 42nd birthday. The Grammy Award winner traveled to a tropical destination with her husband, Swizz Beatz, 44, and she wore a fabulous purple multi-patterned bikini in the photos from her trip. Alicia also rocked a stunning turquoise blue swimsuit in one snapshot where her husband gave her a kiss on the forehead, as she grinned from ear to ear.

Alicia documented her birthday trip in an Instagram post, which she captioned, “Aquarius energy.” Among the carousel of photos was a shot of Alicia running in the water on the beach while wearing her purple bikini, that also consisted of a bandeau-style top along with high-waisted bottoms.

