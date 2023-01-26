Alicia Keys Celebrates Turning 42 By Rocking A Tiny Bikini On Vacation With Swizz Beatz

Nothing says birthday like a tropical vacation! “Girl on Fire” singer Alicia Keys took to Instagram on Wednesday to celebrate her 42nd birthday with a day at the beach, and we must say she looked amazing! The 42-year-old rocked a purple multi-patterned bikini that consisted of a bandeau-style top along with high-waisted bottoms. Alicia accessorized her swimsuit with a floral beach cardigan, along with gold hoop earrings. “Aquarius energy,” she captioned the carousel of photos, along with an ocean, horse, and laughing emoji.

In the third slide (seen above), the Grammy-winner posed for a romantic snapshot alongside her husband, Swizz Beatz, 44. The record producer leaned in sweetly to give his wife a kiss on the forehead, as she grinned from ear to ear. Alicia’s outfit in this snapshot featured a stunning turquoise blue swimsuit that was complete with a fishnet skirt and sleeves. Finally, the last two slides showed the power couple riding horses in the ocean.

Many of the hitmaker’s 25 million followers and friends took to the comments section to wish her a happy birthday and gush over her looks. Of course, Swizz was one of the first to comment with a message that read, “Let’s go,” along with cake emojis. Later, a fan chimed in to send love to the brunette beauty. “Sending all the good energy to you on your special day!”, they wrote, with a second admirer adding, “Looks like the perfect Birthday week!!!!!”

Earlier this week Alicia got cheeky on Instagram with a hilarious post hinting at when her birthday is. “MY BIRTHDAY IS TOMORROW!!!!! Big Birthday Vibes!! Zaaaa,” she captioned the clip on Jan. 24. The audio she used featured someone who continuously said, “My birthday tomorrow… I’m just calling around to let people know my birthday tomorrow!” For these shots, Alicia rocked multiple bikinis, a sports bra, workout leggings, and the same floral beach wrap she rocked on Wednesday. “I love y’all!! Excited to see what this year brings,” her caption concluded.

Three days ago Alicia also celebrated a #1 hit song with her track “Trillions” and she took to Instagram to share a video to of how she celebrated. “Trillions is #1 babbyyyyyyyyyy‼️‼️‼️‼️ Celebrating this SUPER vibe with my love @therealswizzz Love to my bro @brentfaiyaz Big love to my AK Fam! I love y’all soooooooooooooo much Starting this year right,” she captioned the video of her popping a bottle of champagne. When the New York City native is not busy making hit singles, she’s often seen spending time with her hubby and their two kids: Egypt Daoud Dean, 12, and Genesis Ali Dean, 8. Alicia and Swizz have been married since 2010 and celebrated their 12th wedding anniversary last year.