Alicia Keys’ Husband: All About Swizz Beatz & Their Relationship

Alicia Keys, 43, is one of the world’s best-selling musical artists, having sold over 30 million albums across the globe. She’s a 15-time Grammy Award winner, the recipient of 9 Billboard Music Awards, and a 17-time NAACP Image Award winner. Alicia has appeared in major studio films (The Nanny Diaries, 2007, and The Secret Life of Bees, 2008,) and has even made the leap to theatre. She provided music and lyrics for jukebox musical Hell’s Kitchen, set to begin running on Broadway this spring.

Alicia is nothing short of a household name, and on February 11, 2024, it was reported that she will be joining Usher for a guest spot during his halftime show at the Super Bowl.

Away from the glaring lights of public life, the world-famous singer has been supported by her husband, Swizz Beatz, for almost a decade and a half. Ahead of her appearance at the biggest game of the year, here’s what to know about music mogul Swizz and their love story.

Swizz is a Rapper, Producer, and DJ

Swizz Beatz is busy in the music world, just like his wife. The New York City native is a record producer, rapper, songwriter, and DJ. He’s creatively collaborated with (who else?) Alicia, as well as Lil Wayne, Jay-Z, Drake, and DMX, among many others.

He’s also an art lover. The couple’s art collection went on exhibit at the Brooklyn Museum in February of 2024. Giants: Art from the Dean Collection of Swizz Beatz and Alicia Keys showcase’s the couple’s collection of exceptional art by Black artists.

Alicia & Swizz Met in the ’90s

Alicia and her hubby met long before they embarked on a romance — according to PEOPLE, they first met when both were still teens in New York City in the 1990s. In her memoir More Myself, she shared that she initially wanted “nothing to do” with the hip hop producer. “We ended up in the same circles at various awards shows and industry events,” she wrote. “He’d usually pull up in some fancy car, rolling deep with his Bronx crew and shining with diamonds. I wanted nothing to do with that scene or with Swizz.”

She changed her mind when their industry brought them together for a collab in 2008, and both had grown up and into themselves. And by March of 2010, they had all but confirmed their affection — the duo was spotted packing on the PDA at a party in New York City. The rest would be history.

They Got Married in 2010

On July 31, 2010, after discovering that Alicia was pregnant with their first child, the couple married in a romantic ceremony at an estate overlooking the sparkling Mediterranean. Their marriage was officiated by Deepak Chopra, and gorgeous images from the blessed event showed a glowing, pregnant Alicia, kissing her new husband in a gorgeous white one-shouldered gown.

The Power Couple Shares 2 Kids

Swizz and Alicia welcomed their first son, Egypt Daoud Dean, on October 10, 2014 in New York. Their second son, Genesis Ali Dean, would follow shortly just over a year later on December 27, 2014. Swizz is also dad to Nicole Dean, 15, Kasseem Dean Jr., and Prince Nasir Dean, from previous relationships.

After the birth of his first child with Alicia, Swizz once described being a father as “the best thing ever” in comments to Page Six, via BET. “It’s awesome seeing a little you in the making.”

Swizz Was Previously Married

Swizz was married to singer Mashonda Tifrere from 2004-2010, and they welcomed sons Prince and Kaseem together. Though Mashonda was reportedly initially unhappy with Swizz’s relationship with Alicia, the women have since made peace, and the entire family is successfully blended. “Mashonda and Alicia are the ultimate Krazy Glue that keeps our blending together,” Beatz once told PEOPLE. “Women are the healers of the world.”

Alica & Swizz Continue to Be in Love

When asked what the secret to their longtime romance is, Alicia said “time” is key (see what we did there?) “Really carving out the time for each other,” the “Girl on Fire” singer told the Wall Street Journal in 2023. “We all struggle with it. There’s so much to balance. There’s so much to do. And you find yourself running and doing the things for school, for the kids, and doing all the things for your lists, for all the dreams you have in your career, and what you have to do next.”

She continued, explaining how time together helps couples “remember” why they love each other. “That time together with you and your partner is so priceless,” she told the newspaper. “And to carve out that time and to make that important, as important as those daily things, I think it really pours back into the relationship. You remember why you are in love, you remember why you just like each other, what’s interesting about each other.”