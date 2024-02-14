Travis Kelce Sports Huge Wrestling Belt at Chiefs Parade as Taylor Swift Heads to Australia

Travis Kelce let his macho flag fly at the Kansas City Chiefs’ Super Bowl victory parade on Wednesday, rocking an in-your-face wrestling belt while reveling with teammates including Patrick Mahomes. Not present: Travis’ girlfriend Taylor Swift, who was already making her way to Australia to continue her Eras tour after cheering him on at the February 11th Super Bowl matchup with the San Francisco 49ers.

In pics you can see here, the Chiefs’ tight end, 34, wore a red chiefs shirt, a white ball cap, and reflective glasses. His beard was grown out long, and he wrapped the heavy wrestling belt around his waist to emphasize his winning status after the team’s 25-22 victory over the 49ers — largely due to a last-second touchdown pass by Patrick.

Travis’ part in the big game was largely overlooked due to a controversial viral moment during which he seemingly pushed and raged at coach Andy Reid on the field — a moment fellow Super Bowl alum Tom Brady defended, despite sweeping fan disapproval online.

“There’s always little family issues, and of course, I don’t mind seeing it ’cause I was a part of a lot of those things,” Tom said during the Feb. 12 episode of his Let’s Go! with Tom Brady, Larry Fitzgerald and Jim Gray podcast. He later added, “Travis is not trying to do any of those things [belittle the coach]. He’s just trying to be fired up and stay in the moment.”

Andy himself also brushed off the incident. “He keeps me young. He was emotional today,” the coach explained during a post-game conference. “I have five kids, so I get how that goes. The part I love is he loves to play the game and he wants to help his team win. And it’s not a selfish thing, that’s not what it is. So, as much as he bumps into me, I get after him and we understand that. He just caught me off-balance.”

Travis Kelce should be ASHAMED of himself for assaulting Andy Reid like this on NATIONAL TV. He is a grown man. SHOW SOME RESPECT… pic.twitter.com/NQnM3RLpaI — Graham Allen (@GrahamAllen_1) February 12, 2024

On the February 13 episode of the New Heights podcast, however, Travis admitted he’d gone too far. “You crossed the line, I think we can both agree of that,” brother Jason Kelce said, with Travis responding, “I did. I can’t get that fired up to the point where I’m bumping coach, and it’s getting him off balance and stuff. … It’s definitely unacceptable, and I immediately wish I would have took it back.”