Hailey Bieber Shows Off Her Dark Brown Hair Makeover at the Super Bowl With Justin Bieber

Super Bowl LVIII saw some of the most famous stars in the crowd, and Hailey Bieber was one of them. While attending the game with her husband, Justin Bieber, the 27-year-old model showed off her brand-new dark brunette makeover.

Hailey was sitting next to her friends Kendall Jenner and Khloé Kardashian throughout the game. While the NFL’s cameras didn’t hesitate to catch glimpses of Taylor Swift and her crew, Hailey’s new ‘do was on full display in between shots. During Usher’s epic halftime show, Hailey and Justin, 29, were spotted dancing and vibing to his performance. For the year’s biggest football game, Hailey chose a leopard-print fur coat and jeans, while Justin wore an unbuttoned brown collard shirt and a black cap.

At one point during the night, Hailey and Justin were seen on the Jumbotron, and the “Lonely” artist took the opportunity to kiss his wife on the cheek while she sweetly waved to the crowd for the brief moment.

Justin Bieber and Hailey Bieber at the #SuperBowl. pic.twitter.com/7sDBSloMPe — Pop Base (@PopBase) February 12, 2024

Rumors circulated on social media that Justin was going to make a surprise appearance with Usher, 45, during halftime, but it was all just speculation. The “Yeah!” artist performed alongside Alicia Keys, however, and Justin enjoyed watching his mentor from the crowd.

During his Apple Music conference ahead of the game, Usher acknowledged the “fantasy lists” of celebs that were rumored to be joining him on stage.

“There have been these fantasy lists that have been going out, people trying to figure out what song I’m going to perform first, middle, last,” the “OMG” singer pointed out. “I was very mindful of my past, celebrating my present, which is here in Las Vegas, and thinking about where we’re headed in the future. And that was a good idea.”

Usher continued, “I have definitely went through a lot of ideas of who I would have shared this moment with me, and I do feel like the people who are gonna share it deserve just as much recognition for what they do in their careers — whether we have collaborated together or rather they’ve had moments of their own.”

The 2024 Super Bowl was an epic night for sports fans and Hollywood fanatics. A number of other A-listers were spotted attending the game, which featured the Kansas City Chiefs and the San Francisco 49ers face off. Although the 49ers initially had the upper hand in the first quarter, the Chiefs ultimately won during overtime, making this their second Super Bowl victory in a row.