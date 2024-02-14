Kanye West Denies Ex-NFL Player’s Rumor That Taylor Swift Had Him Removed From Super Bowl Seat

Kanye West‘s rep denied that Taylor Swift got the rapper kicked out of the 2024 Super Bowl. The rumor was started by former NFL star Brandon Marshall, who claimed on his Paper Route podcast that Taylor, 34, had Kanye, 46, removed from Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas after he allegedly bought the seats right in front of the pop star. However, Kanye’s rep said there’s no truth to Brandon’s claims. “This is a completely fabricated rumor. It is not true,” the rep told TMZ on February 13.

While Kanye was at Super LVIII with wife Bianca Censori, 29, he wasn’t kicked out the stadium, nor did he sit in front of Taylor. Brandon, who watched the game between the Kansas City Chiefs and the San Francisco 49ers in a VIP suite with NFL commissioner Roger Goodell, made the unfounded claims about Kanye on his podcast the day after the February 11 game.

The former NFL wide receiver alleged that Taylor got “pissed off” that Kanye bought the seats right in front of the “Anti-Hero” singer and her squad. “She makes a call or two — everybody is involved — [and] he gets kicked out the stadium,” Brandon claimed. Brandon also mistakenly referred to Taylor as Katy Perry at first while sharing the story that’s been disproven.

Two days after the Super Bowl, Kanye trolled Taylor on his Instagram Story following the release of his and Ty Dolla Sign‘s album, Vultures I. Kanye shared a tweet that revealed he surpassed Taylor on Spotify’s Daily Top Artists Global chart for February 11. However, by the time Kanye posted about the accomplishment on February 13, Taylor took back the top spot.

As fans know, Kanye and Taylor have been at odds ever since the 2009 MTV VMAs. Kanye infamously stormed the stage when Taylor was accepting the award for Female Video of the Year, and declared that Beyonce was more deserving of the honor. While the two briefly made up in 2015, Kanye broke Taylor’s trust once again with the release of his 2016 song “Famous,” in which he raps, “I made that b**** famous.” He then proceeded to include a naked wax figure of Taylor in the video for the song.

While Kanye insisted that he called Taylor up and got her approval for the song, she clapped back and explained that she never previously heard the lyric where the rapper called her “that b****” on the track. To try and defend Kanye, his then-wife, Kim Kardashian, released illegal video recordings of the pair’s phone call. In 2020, the full video version of the phone call between Kanye and Taylor leaked, proving that he never ran the “that b****” lyric by her.

Taylor most recently addressed her beef with Kanye (and Kim) in her 2023 TIME “Person of the Year” interview. She claimed that Kim “edited” her conversation with Kanye about his “Famous” song. The “Love Story” singer also revealed how the backlash from the incident really took a toll on her. Taylor said she “moved to a foreign country” and “didn’t leave a rental house for a year” after the drama with Kim and Kanye.