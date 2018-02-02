Wendy’s Delivers An Ice-Cold Burn On McDonald’s Frozen Beef In Their Shady Super Bowl Ad

It seems Wendy’s likes their ‘beef’ piping hot. The fast-foot chain took a major shot at McDonald’s in its Super Bowl ad, burning its rival over their ‘flash frozen’ burgers.

“Here’s a not-so-hidden gem on McDonalds.com,” Wendy’s says in the opening of its 2018 Super Bowl commercial. Cut to a quote from McDonald’s website, one that says the beef that goes into your Quarter Pounders, Big Macs and McDoubles is “flash frozen” to seal in the flavor. It seems that’s a little too cool for Wendy’s, as they point out “the iceberg that sank the Titanic was frozen, too.”

“We only use fresh, never frozen beef on every hamburger every day,” the ad says. “Skip the hamburgers at the Frozen Arches.” Oooh, burn – an ice burn! This isn’t the first time Wendy’s has gone after frozen beef in it s Super Bowl commercials. The chain tore into the “Othr Guyz” frozen burgers in its 2017 spot that made clever use of “Cold As Ice” by Foreigner. However, while that spot didn’t call out McDonald’s by name, it seems Wendy’s is no longer playing nice.

“That’s part of the inspiration to this newest creative—taking the sassiness and charm that fans have come to love on social and translating that voice to TVs all across America,” the restaurant chain said in a statement, according to AdWeek. Kurt Kane, the chief concept and marking officer for Wendy’s, went into further detail when writing a blog post on Jan. 31. “Think of it this way, do you throw a frozen beef patty on the grill? I know I don’t because I will not shortcut my way to a great tasting burger. I believe the juiciest hamburgers are crafted with fresh beef, just like we do at Wendy’s every day.”

Biggest television audience of the year, eh?

Sounds like the perfect chance to roast some frozen jabronis. 🏈 — Wendy's (@Wendys) February 1, 2018

He finally gets to eat a decent cheeseburger https://t.co/mDkqHiDXqr — Wendy's (@Wendys) January 31, 2018

McDonald’s may have to take the high road in this case, as they don’t have an ad slated for the 2018 Super Bowl. Plus, it’s not that wise to engage with Wendy’s. When McDonald’s tweeted in 2017 that Quarter Pounder burgers at the “majority of our restaurants” will be cooked with fresh beef by mid-2018, Wendy’s responded with a vicious tweet. “SO, you’ll still use frozen beef in MOST of your burgers in ALL of your restaurants? Asking for a friend.” Oooh. Now, that’s cold.

What do you think about Wendy’s Super Bowl commercial, HollywoodLifers? Do you think it was funny or just mean?