Kim & Khloe Kardashian Fight in ‘The Kardashians’ Season 5 Trailer: ‘Sisters Can Be Vicious’

Kim Kardashian and Kourtney Kardashian‘s tension was a highlight on The Kardashians in past years, but season 5 will unravel Kim’s new feud with her other sister Khloé Kardashian. The two media moguls appear to duke it out in the preview for the upcoming season, which is set to premiere on May 23 on Hulu.

“Khloé is unbearable these days,” Kim, 43, is heard telling their mother, Kris Jenner. The SKIMS boss even added that the Good American founder, 39, is “very judgmental” at times. The fight doesn’t stop there, though. During a separate scene between them, Kim tells Khloé,”You don’t realize you sometimes have a stick up your ass.”

In response, Khloé fires back, “You are going through a lot right now, and you’re taking it out on me.” Kim then snaps at her to “Get out!”

During Khloé’s confessional, she doesn’t mention Kim’s name, but she makes one valid point: “Sisters can be vicious and brutal.”

According to the trailer, which dropped on Wednesday, May 8, the tension arises between Kim and Khloé because of their family’s busy careers. At one point in the clip, Khloé explains, “The whole family is out of the country. Someone has to be here, even for all the kids.”

Aside from Khloé’s apparent beef with Kim, Kourtney, 45, points out in the preview that her younger sister’s ex Tristan Thompson has left her house. Therefore, Khloé can have some more freedom, per Kourtney.

“Now that Tristan is gone, maybe Khloé can be free to go out and have fun,” the Lemme founder explains before she asks KoKo in a separate scene between them, “Are you having sex?”

In response to Khloé’s brief silence, Kourtney savagely responds, “I wouldn’t think so to be honest.”

However, Khloé insists that she doesn’t “care what other people think,” adding, “I’m happy,” during a confessional later on in the trailer.

Tension isn’t new territory for the Kardashian-Jenner sisters. However, fans are surprised that Kim and Khloé had a feud since the two got close after Tristan’s paternity scandal surfaced in 2021. At the time, Kim was the one who told Khloé over the phone that the basketball player had not only cheated on her, but he had also fathered a child with Maralee Nichols.