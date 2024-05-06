Jennifer Lopez Stuns in Shimmering Sheer Winged Dress at 2024 Met Gala: Photos

Jennifer Lopez was absolutely stunning as she arrived at the 2024 Met Gala on Monday, May 6. The actress, 54, looked gorgeous as she arrived to the Costume Benefit without her husband Ben Affleck, 51. J.Lo is also serving as a co-chair for the event, where the theme is “Sleeping Beauties: Reawakening Fashion,” with a dress code that is “the garden of time.”

The multi hyphenate dazzled in a sparkling winged-like gown as she smiled for the cameras. Among with the dress, J. Lo accessorized with a matching diamond choker necklace. Additionally, the “On the Floor” hitmaker wore a pair of gold pump heels and matched those with a clutch purse.

Jennifer is no stranger to the Met Gala. She’s attended many times in the past (making her first appearance back in 1999), and after reuniting with Ben in 2021, the pair had also made out on the red carpet as they made their debut as a couple. After she and Ben skipped in 2022, J.Lo returned in 2023 with an amazing Ralph Lauren dress with a huge cutout in the bodice, showing off her abs, waist and some cleavage for an eye-catching look.

Besides attending the red carpet, J.Lo is also a co-chair alongside Anna Wintour, Zendaya, Bad Bunny, and Chris Hemsworth. Ahead of the event, Jennifer spoke about how excited she was to be a part of it in a video shared by Vogue. “It was a real honor,” she said. “It’s a nice thing to be a part of.”

In that video, Jennifer revealed that at that time she was still deciding on what she wanted to wear for the event. She admitted that she’s “one of those people who chooses at the last minute.” She walked fans through the “sketches” of ideas for what she had in mind for the Met Gala. ” like choices, and then I go, ‘OK, this is how I feel today,’ and then we try to kinda create some type of amazing look, because that is the night for looks!” she said in part. Luckily, she picked out a stunning outfit, and she looks fabulous!