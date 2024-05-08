Kim Kardashian’s Moment Getting Booed at Tom Brady Roast Is Removed by Netflix

Kim Kardashian‘s “The Roast of Tom Brady” appearance went viral after she was booed from the audience over one joke. However, Netflix has removed that moment. In the original version of the special event, the 43-year-old made a joke about Tom Brady‘s height, which was initially received with jeers from the crowd.

“I know a lot of people make fun of your height,” Kim said before the audience roared. She responded by saying, “Alright, alright, alright,” while trying to laugh it off. Not only that, but someone off-camera was heard saying, “Whoa, whoa, whoa, whoa, whoa.”

The Kardashians star went on to poke fun at the rumors surrounding her and Tom’s relationship. She even added a slight dig at herself by referring to her infamous sex tape that surfaced in 2007.

“I wasn’t going to come tonight, but since I’m not here as Tom’s date, there’s still a good chance I might,” Kim playfully quipped. “Speaking of Tom and I dating, I know there were some rumors that we were, and I’d never say if we did or not. I’d just release the tape.”

Toward the end of her roast, the SKIMS mogul quipped, “I’m just here tonight to support you and celebrate you. I’ll give you the same advice I give all of my exes: good luck knowing the best is behind you.”

The Netflix special has garnered controversy over the past few days since it aired on May 5. As several well-known names got on stage to roast the ex-football player, some of their jokes made jabs at Tom’s former marriage to ex-wife Gisele Bündchen.

One of the most controversial jokes came from comedian Kevin Hart, who referenced a past rumor that Gisele, 43, and Tom, 46, divorced because of his NFL career. The former spouses finalized their divorce in October 2022 and share children Benjamin and Vivian together.

“Single life is what you deserve because you had no choice — Gisele have you an ultimatum,” Kevin claimed. “Gisele said, ‘You retire, or we’re done.’ That’s what she said to you, Tom. Let me tell you something. When you got a chance to go eight and nine, and all it will cost you is your wife and your kids, you gotta do. You know what that’s called, Tom? That’s called real s**t.”

After the Netflix special aired, Gisele reportedly felt “disappointed” by the jokes about her, per PEOPLE.