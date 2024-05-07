How Gisele Bundchen Reportedly Feels About the Tom Brady Roast Jokes

Gisele Bündchen and Tom Brady‘s divorce was put on fall blast during Netflix’s “The Roast of Tom Brady” special — and the model wasn’t thrilled, according to a new report. Among the topics during the event was the 43-year-old’s new relationship with Joaquim Valente.

On Tuesday, May 7, PEOPLE reported that the former Victoria’s Secret Angel is “deeply disappointed by the disrespectful portrayal of her family on Sunday evening’s roast show. ”

“As always, [Gisele’s] priority is to support her children, who were affected by the irresponsible content that was broadcasted,” the insider told the outlet, referring to Gisele and Tom’s children, Benjamin and Vivian.

The source added that the Brazilian runway queen — who notably skipped this year’s Met Gala — “has been tirelessly dedicated to aiding those in need in her home state of Rio Grande do Sul, Brazil, which is grappling with the worst flooding in its history. She was concerned about family affected by the devastating floods, so to hear her life being joked about was very disappointing.”

On May 5, Tom’s roasting session dropped on Netflix, and it featured stars such as Kim Kardashian and Kevin Hart making digs at him and his former football career. At one point during the special, Kevin, 44, joked about Gisele’s new boyfriend, whom she began dating in mid-2023.

After pointing out how Tom “f**ked” over his former New England Patriots coach by leaving the team for the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, Kevin said, “You know who else f**ked their coach? Gisele. She f**ked that karate man.”

Kevin Hart “ You know who fuck their coach , Gisele fuck that karate man .” 😭😩 pic.twitter.com/Ssf5fxEH6B — Hyllda_Danyella (@hildadaniela) May 6, 2024

After the crowd roared in response, Kevin shouted, “What an idiot! Why would you do this?” referring to the former NFL star. “I mean Jesus Christ, Tom. One of the smartest quarterbacks ever played a game. How did you not see this coming? Eight f**king karate classes a day. Eight karate classes a day, and she’s still a white belt.” Kevin even went so far as to say, “F**k, Tom. The only bruises she had were on her ass. Everybody should have known it.”

Kevin didn’t stop there. The comedian also joked about the rumors about why Tom and Gisele divorced in 2022. Although she vehemently denied that his football career ended their marriage, Kevin alleged that Gisele gave Tom “an ultimatum.”

“Single life is what you deserve because you had no choice — Gisele have you an ultimatum,” Kevin claimed while looking at Tom on stage. “Gisele said, ‘You retire, or we’re done.’ That’s what she said to you, Tom. Let me tell you something. When you got a chance to go eight and nine, and all it will cost you is your wife and your kids, you gotta do. You know what that’s called, Tom? That’s called real s**t.”

The Ride Along star concluded by joking, “F**k them kids.”