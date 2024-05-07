Why Gisele Bundchen Missed the 2024 Met Gala After Ex Tom Brady Was Roasted

Gisele Bündchen was a no-show at the 2024 Met Gala on Monday, May 6. The model, 43, was expected to walk the red carpet at the Costume Institute Benefit, but she broke fans’ hearts by not coming to fashion’s biggest night. This would have been her second time attending the event since her divorce from Tom Brady, 46, in 2022.

Despite staying home for the big night, PEOPLE reported that the reason was simple: “She’s busy with her family down in Miami.”

“She has a totally full life, and she’s very busy with her kids,” an insider told the outlet on Tuesday, May 7. “Plus, she’s been working more than she has in 20 years this past year. She has so many projects; she’s been working all the time. She’s been working tirelessly this past week to help her home state of Rio Grande do Sul, Brazil, which is suffering from the most devastating flood it’s ever had. She has family there and she’s been consumed with worry.”

Her absence came just one day after her ex-husband was jokingly burned by pals during Netflix’s “The Roast of Tom Brady” event.

Last year, Gisele attended the Met Ball solo for the first time since her divorce from Tom in an eye-catching white dress. Gisele had made her debut at the Met Gala back in the mid-90s, when she was a rising supermodel. She regularly attended with the NFL star throughout his career, and the pair had plenty of memorable moments at the event, and Gisele has had tons of amazing outfits with her then-husband.

Earlier this year, Gisele opened up about her divorce from Tom in a tearful interview with Robin Roberts. In a trailer for the interview, she had to cut it off briefly as she got emotional. Gisele revealed that she has been very open about what she’s searching for. “Everything I’ve experienced, it made me realize what I want and what I don’t want. … Where my heart is now is where I am right now. I’m living my truth and I’m not apologizing for it,” she said. “At the end of the day, if you’re not truthful to who you are, then it doesn’t work.”

The 2024 Met Gala also comes about a month after Gisele released her new cookbook, Nourish, in March. At the time, the model had opened up about how excited she was to release the book in an Instagram post. “I’m so happy to launch my cookbook, Nourish, in Brazil and have an inspiring conversation about health, food, and well-being with Angélica, Taís e Sílvia. Thank you so much girls for being with me on this special day and also thank you to all the other women who were present,” she wrote.