Gisele Bündchen & Tom Brady Passionately Kiss On The Met Gala Red Carpet: Pics

Gisele Bündchen and Tom Brady and always serve epic looks (and PDA) on the Met Gala carpet, and this year was no different!

So cute! Gisele Bündchen and football star Tom Brady were all smiles and kisses at the Met Gala, smooching their way up the stairs, like every other year! The pair graced the carpet, with Gisele in a stunning light pink pleated gown. Her dress featured flowing short sleeves and an open back. The super model’s long skirt allowed her to have an epic red carpet moment where she twirled around and Tom watched on.

The GOAT also delivered in a red velvet suit, looking as dapper as ever. Plus, he was super on theme… maybe not with the Met Gala theme of Camp, but definitely with his New England Patriots, who are blue and red! Gisele and Tom are regulars at the Met Gala and last year, Tom quickly became a meme in the sports world after going from unbeatable QB to Met Gala arm candy. The Patriots quarterback wore a black turtleneck underneath a black and gold jacket to the fete and people had a field day calling him a ’90s Nicolas Cage villain or a magician.

This year, the football star opted for the red velvet jacket and a bowtie. He also pushed his hair up, instead of combing it back, which will definitely help with the meme-ing! The couple were spotted out and about ahead of the Met Gala at pre-Met parties. Gisele and Tom were photographed walking hand-in-hand into celebrity hairstylist Harry Josh’s swanky dance party at the Paradise Club inside Ian Schrager’s new Times Square EDITION hotel! What a fun event — away from sports — for these two!