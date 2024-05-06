Kevin Hart Jokes Tom Brady Should Have Known Gisele Bundchen ‘F**ked’ Karate Instructor

Tom Brady was mercilessly roasted during Netflix’s “The Roast of Tom Brady” special over the weekend. Among the most noteworthy moments was Kevin Hart‘s comment about Tom’s divorce from Gisele Bündchen. While Kevin, 44, began by joking that Tom, 46, left the New England Patriots coach “high and dry” after leaving the team, the comedian acknowledged Gisele’s relationship with jiu-jitsu intructor Joaquim Valente.

“You f**ked him. You f**ked him good,” Kevin said to Tom, referring to the athlete leaving Patriots coach Bill Belichick for the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. “You did, Tom. You f**ked your coach, but let me tell you something people — that’s what you’ve got to do to maintain your happiness. You sometimes got to f**k your coach.”

The Ride Along actor then segued into the main part of his roast. “You know who else f**ked their coach? Gisele,” Kevin said, adding, “She f**ked that karate man.”

Kevin Hart “ You know who fuck their coach , Gisele fuck that karate man .” 😭😩 pic.twitter.com/Ssf5fxEH6B — Hyllda_Danyella (@hildadaniela) May 6, 2024

The camera cut to Tom’s face, as he maintained a smile while the crowd roared in response to Kevin’s joke.

“What an idiot! Why would you do this?” Kevin yelled while laughing. “I mean Jesus Christ, Tom. One of the smartest quarterbacks ever played a game. How did you not see this coming? Eight f**king karate classes a day. Eight karate classes a day, and she’s still a white belt.”

Kevin even went so far as to say, “F**k, Tom. The only bruises she had were on her ass. Everybody should have known it.”

Gisele started dating her new boyfriend in June 2023, according to multiple outlets. She and Tom finalized their divorce in October 2022. They share children Ben and Vivian Brady, and Tom also shares son John with his ex Bridget Moynahan.

Kevin didn’t stop joking about Tom’s past marriage. As part of another joke, the Hart to Heart host referred to the rumors that Tom and Gisele ended their marriage because of his football career. Before they split, Tom retired, then un-retired from the NFL, until he eventually stepped away from the league for good.

“Single life is what you deserve because you had no choice — Gisele have you an ultimatum,” Kevin alleged. “Gisele said, ‘You retire, or we’re done.’ That’s what she said to you, Tom. Let me tell you something. When you got a chance to go eight and nine, and all it will cost you is your wife and your kids, you gotta do. You know what that’s called, Tom? That’s called real s**t. F**k them kids.”

However, Gisele previously denied this rumor shortly after she and Tom split.