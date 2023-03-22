Gisele Bundchen Breaks Silence On Joaquim Valente & Jeffrey Soffer Dating Rumors After She’s Linked To Both Men

Gisele Bundchen finally spoke on the rumors romantically connecting her to both Joaquim Valente and Jeffrey Soffer since her divorce from Tom Brady, in a new cover story for Vanity Fair, published on Wednesday, March 22. The model, 42, denied both rumors, but spoke about how she and her kids are incredibly close with Joaquim.

Gisele revealed that she along with both of her children Benjamin, 13, and Vivian, 10, have taken up jiujitsu, which Joaquim is an instructor. She said it’s not uncommon for Joaquim or his brothers Pedro and Gui, who also teach the martial art, to travel with them for days at a time, which explains why she’s been seen out and about with him on many occasions.

The model said all three are “awesome,” and spoke about how close she is with Joaquim. “I’m so grateful to know all of them, because not only have they helped me and helped my kids, but they have become great friends, and Joaquim especially,” she told Vanity Fair. “He’s our teacher and, most importantly, he’s a person that I admire and that I trust. It’s so good to have that kind of energy, to have my kids around that type of energy.”

Despite how much she admires and trusts the instructor, she did deny any rumors that they’re an item and said that she believes that the speculation came because of her split from Tom. “I think, at this point, unfortunately, because I’m divorced, I’m sure that they’re going to try to attach me to anything,” she said.

Gisele also addressed the rumors that she was spending time with real estate mogul Jeffrey Soffer, who happens to be friends with her ex-husband. She emphasized that he was close with Tom, not her, and completely denied any rumblings about them dating. “I have zero relationship with him in any way,” she said. “They were saying I’m with this guy, he’s old, because he’s got money—it’s ridiculous.”

Elsewhere in the profile, Gisele also denied rumors that she and Tom split up as a result of his un-retirement from the NFL, and when speaking about how the rumors about her dating have affected her, she said that reading false reports stung. “Seeing lies being created all the time about yourself is not easy,” she explained.