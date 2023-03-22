Gisele Bundchen Breaks Silence On Joaquim Valente & Jeffrey Soffer Dating Rumors After She’s Linked To Both Men

The model opened up about the recent media reports linking her to both the jiujitsu instructor and billionaire in wake of her divorce.

By:
Reading Time: 2 minute
March 22, 2023 1:11PM EDT
gisele bundchen
View gallery
Gisele BundchenCostume Institute Benefit celebrating the opening of Camp: Notes on Fashion, Arrivals, The Metropolitan Museum of Art, New York, USA - 06 May 2019
Supermodel Gisele Bundchen teases sultry pole dancing moves in knee high boots for Brazilian footwear brand Arezzo's Winter 2023 campaign. The newly-divorced 42-year-old transforms into a blonde bombshell in these striking images to promote the sassy collection by creative director Giovanni Bianco. She dons a silvery tassled dress as well as cheeky one piece leotards while posing up a storm for the racy shots. “Brazil has so many beautiful things to show the world,” she said in a brand press release. “Brazilian fashion has its style and immense diversity. Brazil is a strong exporter of footwear to the world and it is nice to see this industry always innovating and growing. “Arezzo is a brand so beloved by women and I am very happy to be in the brand's campaign again”. The array of footwear features classic boots, with an emphasis on tall over the knee designs, as well as platforms, in a mix of textures and materials. Heavy shoes with treated soles, buckles, laces and chains are also prominent in the line. The complete collection is available here www.arezzo.com.br. 09 Mar 2023 Pictured: Gisele for Arezzo. Photo credit: Arezzo/MEGA TheMegaAgency.com +1 888 505 6342 (Mega Agency TagID: MEGA953794_003.jpg) [Photo via Mega Agency]
Rio De Janeiro, BRAZIL - The supermodel lands in her home country to enjoy the Brazilian most famous festival in Rio de Janeiro at Camarote Brahma N1Pictured: Gisele BundchenBACKGRID USA 19 FEBRUARY 2023 BYLINE MUST READ: BACKGRIDUSA: +1 310 798 9111 / usasales@backgrid.comUK: +44 208 344 2007 / uksales@backgrid.com*UK Clients - Pictures Containing ChildrenPlease Pixelate Face Prior To Publication*
Image Credit: Nina Westervelt/BEI/Shutterstock

Gisele Bundchen finally spoke on the rumors romantically connecting her to both Joaquim Valente and Jeffrey Soffer since her divorce from Tom Bradyin a new cover story for Vanity Fair, published on Wednesday, March 22. The model, 42, denied both rumors, but spoke about how she and her kids are incredibly close with Joaquim.

Gisele revealed that she along with both of her children Benjamin, 13, and Vivian, 10, have taken up jiujitsu, which Joaquim is an instructor. She said it’s not uncommon for Joaquim or his brothers Pedro and Gui, who also teach the martial art, to travel with them for days at a time, which explains why she’s been seen out and about with him on many occasions.

Gisele denied dating both Joaquim and Jeffrey in the profile. (MEGA/SplashNews)

The model said all three are “awesome,” and spoke about how close she is with Joaquim. “I’m so grateful to know all of them, because not only have they helped me and helped my kids, but they have become great friends, and Joaquim especially,” she told Vanity Fair. “He’s our teacher and, most importantly, he’s a person that I admire and that I trust. It’s so good to have that kind of energy, to have my kids around that type of energy.”

Despite how much she admires and trusts the instructor, she did deny any rumors that they’re an item and said that she believes that the speculation came because of her split from Tom. “I think, at this point, unfortunately, because I’m divorced, I’m sure that they’re going to try to attach me to anything,” she said.

Gisele opened up about a number of topics in her new cover story. (Lachlan Bailey/Vanity Fair)

Gisele also addressed the rumors that she was spending time with real estate mogul Jeffrey Soffer, who happens to be friends with her ex-husband. She emphasized that he was close with Tom, not her, and completely denied any rumblings about them dating. “I have zero relationship with him in any way,” she said. “They were saying I’m with this guy, he’s old, because he’s got money—it’s ridiculous.”

Elsewhere in the profile, Gisele also denied rumors that she and Tom split up as a result of his un-retirement from the NFL, and when speaking about how the rumors about her dating have affected her, she said that reading false reports stung. “Seeing lies being created all the time about yourself is not easy,” she explained.

Topics

More From Our Partners

ad