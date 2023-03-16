Jeffrey Soffer: 5 Things To Know About Elle MacPherson’s Ex Linked To Gisele

Gisele and billionaire Jeffrey Soffer reportedly 'meet secretly about once a week' following her split from his buddy Tom Brady. Learn all about Jeffrey, here!

  • Jeffrey Soffer is the son of Florida real estate mogul and billionaire Donald Soffer
  • The American businessman owns the iconic Fountainebleu Hotel in Miami
  • He divorced Australian supermodel Elle MacPherson in 2017 after 4 years of marriage

Jeffrey Soffer made headlines again for his reported romance with one of the world’s biggest supermodels. After marrying and divorcing Australian cover girl and Sports Illustrated Swimsuit Issue icon, Elle MacPherson, the real estate mogul has now been linked to Brazilian bombshell Gisele Bundchen. “They’ve been seeing each other for several months now and meet secretly about once a week,” a source close to the duo told Daily Mail. While fans wait to see what does or doesn’t transpire between Jeffrey and Gisele, get to know the billionaire, below.

Elle MacPherson and Jeffrey Soffer in St, Tropez. (SplashNews)

How did Jeffrey make his money?

Jeffrey was born into a very fortunate position as the son of Florida real estate mogul and billionaire Donald Soffer. Donald made most of his fortune from developing swampland into what was to become the city of Aventura, Florida. Jeffrey and his sister Jackie took over many of the businesses, including Turnberry, which has developed more than $10 billion in commercial and residential property – including luxury resorts and hotels, high-end shopping and cultural destinations, and mixed-used properties and communities.

He owns the iconic Fontainebleau Hotel in Miami

Having been in the industry for more than 25 years, Jeffrey helped transform a range of properties throughout Florida, including the $1-billion expansion and renovation of the iconic Fontainebleau Miami Beach in 2008. The property has long been a playground for the rich and famous, and has had several huge movies filmed there, including 1964’s Goldfinger and 1992’s The Bodyguard.

Jeffrey is buddy with Gisele’s ex Tom Brady

Tom Brady is reportedly friends with Jeffrey Soffer, who has been linked with Tom’s ex Gisele. (SplashNews)

Jeffrey’s several high-profile romances culminated in a wedding to supermodel Elle in 2013. The couple had actually split in 2012 but soon reconciled, married and then divorced in 2017. While Jeffrey’s dating life is a bit blurry after Elle, he has now been linked to Gisele, the ex of his buddy Tom Brady! Tom and Jeffrey reportedly know each other after Tom purchased some Florida real estate. As fans know, Gisele and the NFL legend split in 2022, making Gisele a free agent.

He was sued after surviving a helicopter crash in the Bahamas

Jeffrey survived a horrific 2012 helicopter crash in the Bahamas where his best friend Lance Valdez was killed. Lance’s widow sued Jeffrey for $100 million, claiming Jeffrey was illegally at the controls of the chopper that crashed. She also accused Jeffrey and his employees of conspiring to pressure her to sign a release exonerating Jeffrey from any blame or liability. A judge threw out the wrongful death suit in August 2014.

Jeffrey was linked to Gwyneth Paltrow while she was married

Jeffrey Soffer and Gwyneth Paltrow were linked while she was still married to Chris Martin. (SplashNews)

Rumors of infidelity plagued Gwyneth Paltrow and Chris Martin towards the end of their marriage, and Jeffrey was mentioned in them, according to People. A Soffer family friend told the outlet that the Oscar-winning actress, who attended the reopening of the Jeffrey’s Fontainebleau hotel in 2008, “was staying at Jeff’s house for quite a while” around that time. “Something might have come from it had she been single. But she wasn’t.”

