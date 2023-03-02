Gwyneth Paltrow Calls Ex Chris Martin The ‘Sweetest Friend’ In 46th Birthday Tribute 9 Years After Their Split

Gwyneth Paltrow still has love for Chris Martin nine years after they ended their marriage, which they infamously referred to as “conscious uncoupling.” Gwyneth, 50, shared the sweetest Instagram tribute to Chris on his 46th birthday on March 2, proving that the exes are still the best of friends. The Oscar winner posted a cute selfie of the former couple, along with a brief but meaningful message dedicated to the father of her two children. “Happy birthday to the sweetest father and friend❤️we love you, cajm,” Gwyneth wrote.

Gwyneth and Chris were married from 2003 until 2014, and have two children together, daughter Apple, 18, and son Moses, 16. The GOOP founder and the Coldplay singer have remained extremely friendly since their split. The exes have even vacationed together with Gwyneth’s husband Brad Falchuk, 52, and Chris’ girlfriend Dakota Johnson, 33. The two couples get along great, and Gwyneth even gushed about Dakota during an interview with Harper’s Bazaar back in 2020. “I love her,” Gwyneth said.

In that same interview, Gwyneth admitted to the publication that she understands why people may think its odd that she’s such a fan of her ex-husband’s girlfriend. “I can see how it would seem weird because it’s sort of unconventional,” the Iron Man star said. “But I think, in this case, just having passed through it iteratively, I just adore her.”

Chris and Dakota have been together since Oct. 2017. They did take a break in June 2019, but eventually they came back together and have been smitten ever since. Meanwhile, Gwyneth and Brad had met on the set of Glee in 2010, and they started dating after Gwyneth’s split from Chris. They got married in an intimate ceremony at Gwyneth’s Hampton home surrounded by family and friends in July 2018.