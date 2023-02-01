Gisele Bundchen Supports Tom Brady In His Retirement: ‘Wishing You Only Wonderful Things’

The NFL star's ex-wife shared a sweet show of support for him as he brings his pro football career to an end.

By:
Reading Time: 3 minutes
February 1, 2023 12:33PM EST
gisele bundchen, tom brady
View gallery
Tom Brady and Gisele BundchenCostume Institute Benefit celebrating the opening of Camp: Notes on Fashion, Arrivals, The Metropolitan Museum of Art, New York, USA - 06 May 2019
EXCLUSIVE: Newly single Gisele Bundchen looks happy as she takes her daughter Vivian to a riding lesson in Miami. 10 Dec 2022 Pictured: Gisele Bundchen. Photo credit: MEGA TheMegaAgency.com +1 888 505 6342 (Mega Agency TagID: MEGA925073_001.jpg) [Photo via Mega Agency]
Tom Brady has been seen for the first time since it was reported that ex, Gisele, has secretly purchased a home for 11.5 Million USD - and it's directly across the water from where her and Tom shared their home in Miami Beach. The one-time loved up couple finalized their divorce last month (Oct 2022), ending their 13 year marriage, amidst months of tension after he reneged on his decision to retire from playing professional football. In these photos, we see Tom Brady and his Tampa Bay Buccaneers arriving at Munich airport. It's the first ever NFL game in Germany. The Buccaneers are playing against the Seattle Sea Hawkes on Sunday afternoon at Munich's Allianz Arena which is the home for German soccer club FC Bayern Muenchen. Pictured: Tom Brady Ref: SPL5501905 111122 NON-EXCLUSIVE Picture by: SplashNews.com Splash News and Pictures USA: +1 310-525-5808 London: +44 (0)20 8126 1009 Berlin: +49 175 3764 166 photodesk@splashnews.com World Rights, No Austria Rights, No Germany Rights, No Switzerland Rights
Image Credit: Charles Sykes/Invision/AP/Shutterstock

Gisele Bundchen showed love to her ex-husband Tom Brady after he announced that he was retiring from the NFL. The model, 42, left a comment on his Instagram post supporting his decision to step away on Wednesday, February 1. “Wishing you only wonderful things in this new chapter of your life,” she wrote with a prayer hands emoji.

Gisele’s comment on Tom Brady’s post. (Instagram/Gisele Bundchen)

Tom, 45, announced his plans to retire (for real this time) with a short video on Instagram on Wednesday, February 1. “Good morning guys, I’ll get to the point right away: I’m retiring. For good,” he said in the clip, where he also thanked family, friends, and teammates. “I know the process was a pretty big deal last time so when I woke up this morning I figured I’d just press record and let you guys know first. I won’t be long-winded. You only get one super emotional retirement essay and I used mine up last year.”

The well-wishes come three months after Tom and Gisele announced their divorce with statements in October 2022. Speculation about the rumors of their divorce centered on the quarterback’s announcement that he would retire from the NFL after 22 seasons, but his subsequent decision to not retire and that he would actually continue to play with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. The pair had been married for 12 years, from 2009 to 2022.

Gisele showed her support for Tom after he announced his retirement ‘for good.’ (Charles Sykes/Invision/AP/Shutterstock)

In each of their statements about the divorce, both shared their commitment to their family and their children. Gisele has continued to show support for her ex-husband since the split. In her first statement, she reflected on their relationship fondly. “I feel blessed for the time we had together and only wish the best for Tom always,” she said.

Since the split, the Brazilian model has commented on a few of her ex’s Instagram posts, mostly regarding their children. When Tom celebrated their daughter Vivian’s 10th birthday, Gisele commented with a red heart emoji. When Tom shared a photo of his son Jack, 15, who he shares with his ex Bridget Moynihan, the model similarly left a sweet comment about the NFL star and his son. “My inspiration,” she wrote with a heart emoji.

Besides showing support for her ex, Gisele has been seen spending a lot of time with her pal, jiu-jitsu instructor Joaquim Valente.  The two took a vacation to Costa Rica together, and sources close to her revealed to People that they have a very special relationship and that she “adores and trusts” him. “I don’t think it’s a traditional dating scenario. They have a deep personal relationship, and he is a teacher to her and the kids,” they told the outlet. “Whether or not it will ever become more than that rests on the table.”

Topics

More From Our Partners

ad