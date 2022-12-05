Gisele Bundchen Leaves Another Comment On Ex Tom Brady’s Instagram After Divorce

Brazilian model Gisele Bündchen, 42, proved she is keeping things amicable with her ex, Tom Brady, 45, by commenting on his Dec. 5 Instagram post. “Happy 10th Birthday Vivi! We adore you and your beautiful heart! You bring so much joy to our life! We love you,” the NFL player captioned the adorable photo with his kids. Gisele then showed her love for her family by commenting on the post with a red heart emoji, as she also did on Tom’s Nov. 23 photo. In the recent photo, Tom was pictured bear-hugging his daughter, Vivian, and his son, Benjamin, 12.

In addition, the 45-year-old rocked a navy blue coat along with a grey hooded sweatshirt for the family outing. Vivi opted for a pink hoodie, which paired perfectly with her pink gloves. And Ben, for his part, looked cozy in a black puffer coat along with a blue hoodie. Of course, many of Tom’s 12.9 million followers took to the comments section to gush over the family moment. “Happy 10th Birthday Vivi,” one admirer wrote, while another chimed in, “Brady gets the W for his little girl tonight…bet the house.”

Tom’s birthday post for Vivian also comes one day after the proud momma was spotted taking her daughter to Walt Disney World in Florida to celebrate her big day. “Birthday celebration! @waltdisneyworld”, Gisele captioned her Instagram Story. And the 5’11” beauty also shared a lengthy caption on her birthday post for Vivi on Dec. 5. “Happy 10th birthday girlie girl! Thank you for being a ray of sunshine in our lives and for always spreading so much love all around you. We love you so much!”, she captioned the carousel of photos.

Both of the parents’ Instagram posts come just over one month after Gisele filed and finalized her divorce on Oct. 28. The court documents obtained by HollywoodLife also showed that the pro athlete was “not contesting” her decision. Both of the stars shared since-deleted statements via Instagram stories at the time of the split. “In recent days, my wife and I finalized our divorce from one another after 13 years of marriage,” Tom wrote. “We arrived at this decision amicably and with gratitude for the time we spent together. We are blessed with beautiful and wonderful children who will continue to be the center of our world in every way. We will continue to work together as parents to always ensure they receive the love and attention they deserve.”

Gisele, for her part, also shared a statement via her Instagram Story that same day. “With much gratitude for our time together, Tom and I have amicably finalized our divorce. My priority has always been and will continue to be our children whom I love with all my heart. We will continue co-parenting to give them the love, care and attention they deserve,” she wrote. “The decision to end a marriage is never easy, but we have grown apart and while it is, of course, difficult to go through something like this, I feel blessed for the time we had together and only wish the best for Tom always.” The Victoria’s Secret model and Tom got married in 2009 and share two kids: Vivian and Benjamin.