Tom Brady & Gisele Bundchen Will Let Their Kids See Either Parent When They Want: ‘They’re Not Vindictive’

Tom Brady and Gisele Bundchen are allowing their son Benjamin, 12, and daughter Vivian, 9, “full access” to see both parents “whenever they want,” a source close to Tom, 45, told People following the A-list couple’s divorce. The insider also said, “They can see whichever parent they want. They’ve got a schedule, but neither of them would prevent their kids from seeing the other parent. That’s not who either of them are.”

The source also said that Tom and Gisele’s children “adore them both,” and that the NFL star and the Brazilian model, 42, are “not vindictive” and won’t be using Benjamin and Vivian “as pawns” following the divorce. “They’re going to be loved and cherished by both parents,” the insider further added

Tom and Gisele have made it clear that they are both focused on their children after deciding to end their 13-year marriage. Tom also has a 15-year-old son, Jack, from his previous relationship with Bridget Moynahan. The professional quarterback took Benjamin and Vivian trick-or-treating on Halloween this past weekend, with no sign of Gisele.

As fans know, Tom and Gisele began having issues before football season officially began this year due to their disagreements over Tom’s career and his involvement with the family. Gisele was reportedly so upset that Tom canceled his retirement, which he announced in Feb. 2022, that she flew to the family’s Costa Rica home to be on her own in August. “Gisele would never want Tom to give up his dreams and his passion for her and the kids because she knows how important football is to him,” an insider told HollywoodLife EXCLUSIVELY in mid-September. “But he’s made promises to her that he’s broken and she’s having a very hard time navigating her emotions about this whole ordeal. They made a deal when he would retire and she feels lied to at this point.”

At the beginning of October, it was reported that Tom and Gisele hired divorce lawyers, and on Oct. 28, they filed for divorce after 13 years of marriage. Tom addressed the split on the Oct. 31 episode of the SiriusXM podcast and explained that the divorce was an “amicable situation.” The athlete also said, “I’m really focused on two things, taking care of my family and certainly my children and, secondly, doing the best job I can to win football games.”