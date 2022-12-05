Gisele Bundchen Celebrates Daughter Vivian’s 10th Birthday At Disney World After Tom Brady Divorce: Photos

It’s hard to think of a better place to celebrate a 10th birthday than in Orlando’s Walt Disney World. Gisele Bundchen and her daughter Vivian had an epic celebration for her birthday on Sunday, December 4. The former model, 42, brought some of her daughter’s pals and their moms out for what was surely a magical day at the park, complete with rollercoasters, snacks, and fun!

Gisele shared a few glimpses from her daughter’s “Birthday celebration” on her Instagram Stories, including shots of all the kids’ shoes lined up before heading out to the park. She also shared shots of the kids running through the park, and a frozen Mickey Mouse popsicle. She also posted a photo taken on one of the ride cameras, where she looked like she was laughing during a drop, as well as a shot with some of the other incredible moms in front of The Incredibles logo. “Happy kids, happy moms. Thank you, Walt Disney World,” she wrote along with the shot.

Gisele shares Vivian with her ex-husband Tom Brady, 45. They also have a son Benjamin, 12, and Tom has an older son Jack, 15, from a previous relationship. The former couple announced that they were divorcing in October. Amid the “amicable” split, the couple have both spoken about how important it is for them to be strong co-parents for their kids. Gisele spoke about their kids being the number one concern in her statement. “My priority has always been and will continue to be our children whom I love with all my heart. We will continue co-parenting to give them the love, care and attention they greatly deserve,” she said.

While it’s not clear if Tom has plans for a separate birthday celebration with Vivian, it’s clear that he has a special bond with his daughter. He did speak about his Thanksgiving holiday plans for his kids during a late November episode of his Let’s Go SiriusXM podcast. “When you think about this holiday and the commitment that parents make and that my parents made to me and my career is unbelievable,” he said. “I just wanna be the best dad I could be.”

Aside from the holidays, he joked about comments that she’s made about his facial expressions during games, while also calling her his “number one cheerleader” on an episode of his podcast in November. “My daughter always says, ‘Daddy, you did not have a happy face out there.’ And I’m trying! I wish I would have more awareness of what the scowl looks like, but I’m doing my best to try to get to a better place and better peace of mind,” he quipped.