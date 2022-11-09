Tom Brady Reveals His Daughter Vivian, 9, Is Helping Him Find ‘Peace of Mind’ Amid Divorce

Tom Brady revealed he’s been finding a lot of happiness with his daughter Vivian as he goes through his divorce from Gisele Bundchen. The Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback, 45, opened up about how his little girl, 9, has been helping him in a new episode of his Let’s Go SiriusXM podcast on Monday, November 7. Besides opening up about how she helps him find “peace of mind,” Tom also admitted that Vivian is his “number one cheerleader,” and he’s clearly happy to have his daughter’s support.

During a humorous aside in the discussion, Tom revealed that Vivian pointed out to him that he’s rarely smiling when he’s playing, and he’s trying to be better after the chat. “My daughter always says, ‘Daddy, you did not have a happy face out there.’ And I’m trying! I wish I would have more awareness of what the scowl looks like, but I’m doing my best to try to get to a better place and better peace of mind,” he remarked. After the Bucs won on Sunday, Tom revealed that Vivian was “very excited for her dad.”

Tom opened up about his daughter about two weeks after the Super Bowl champion and his wife Gisele, 42, announced that they’d be divorcing after 13 years together. Since the split, Tom has been seen spending a lot of time with Vivian and his two sons Benjamin, 12, and Jack, 15. Tom shares Benjamin with Gisele and Jack with his ex-girlfriend Bridget Moynahan. The NFL player took his kids out trick-or-treating on Halloween and dressed up as the Grim Reaper for a funny family photo.

Amid the split, sources close to the couple revealed that Tom and Gisele are being amicable when it comes to co-parenting Vivian and Benjamin, according to People. “They can see whichever parent they want. They’ve got a schedule, but neither of them would prevent their kids from seeing the other parent. That’s not who either of them are,” they told the outlet.

When Tom and Gisele announced their divorce, each celebrity released a statement, explaining that their kids and co-parenting were their prime concerns, going forward. “We are blessed with beautiful and wonderful children who will continue to be the center of our world in every way. We will continue to work together as parents to always ensure they receive the love and attention they deserve,” Tom wrote in his statement. “We wish only the best for each other as we pursue whatever new chapters in our lives that are yet to be written.”