Tom Brady Says He Wants To Be The ‘Best Dad’ Ahead Of Holidays As A Newly Single Parent

Tom Brady is focusing on all of the good in his life and being the “best” father ahead of his first Thanksgiving as a single dad of three. During his SiriusXM podcast Let’s Go! with Tom Brady, Larry Fitzgerald and Jim Gray on Monday, Nov. 21, the 45-year-old seven-time Super Bowl champion said he thinks of himself “as a parent and being grateful during Thanksgiving.” Speaking of his life as an NFL star father, he added, “When you think about this holiday and the commitment that parents make and that my parents made to me and my career is unbelievable.”

“And obviously with a lot of gratitude for the people that have made such a huge impact in my life and supported me throughout this amazing career,” he continued after noting he is excited to give a “strong” finish to the current NFL season. “I just want to be that for my kids. You know, I just wanna be the best dad I could be.”

While he did not reveal exactly who he would be celebrating turkey day with, he got frank on his podcast and admitted he was served “a lot of humble pie this year” and thinks he might switch to some pumpkin pie for the holiday. “I’m going to enjoy it,” he confidently stated. “It’s going to be a good Thanksgiving.”

As fans know, the Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback is recently single. He and former supermodel Gisele Bundchen, 42, split at the beginning of the 2022-2023 NFL season after 13 years of marriage. The divorce was born from Tom’s unretirement from the NFL and his reported lack of commitment to his family. “Gisele would never want Tom to give up his dreams and his passion for her and the kids because she knows how important football is to him,” an insider told HollywoodLife EXCLUSIVELY in September before their divorce announcement. “But he’s made promises to her that he’s broken and she’s having a very hard time navigating her emotions about this whole ordeal. They made a deal when he would retire and she feels lied to at this point.”

The former spouses announced their divorce at the end of October. “In recent days, my wife and I finalized our divorce from one another after 13 years of marriage,” Tom wrote in an Instagram announcement confirming his divorce. “We arrived at this decision amicably and with gratitude for the time we spent together. We are blessed with beautiful and wonderful children who will continue to be the center of our world in every way. We will continue to work together as parents to always ensure they receive the love and attention they deserve.”

Tom welcomed two kids with Gisele during their marriage — son Benjamin, 12, and daughter Vivian, 9. They also raised his older son John, 15, who he had from his previous relationship with Bridget Moynahan.

On the Oct. 31 of Let’s Go!, Brady insisted the divorce was “amicable” and said he’s now most focused on football and raising his kids. “Obviously the good news is it’s a very amicable situation and I’m really focused on two things, taking care of my family and certainly my children and, secondly, doing the best job I can to win football games,” he said.