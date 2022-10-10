Tom Brady Enjoys A ‘Perfect Night’ With His Son Jack Amid Gisele Divorce Rumors

Following a controversial victory – and amid the ongoing speculation that his marriage to Gisele Bundchen is over — Tom Brady took a moment on Sunday (Oct. 9) to relax alongside his teenage son, Jack Brady. “Great win and a perfect night,” Tom, 45, captioned an Instagram Story of him alongside Jack, 15. The father-son duo seemed to cast some rods out into the Florida waters just as the sun was setting. Tom added a heart emoji, and a “fish caught on a line” emoji with his message.

The outing came days after Fox Sports released its new 2022 FIFA World Cup commercial on YouTube. The Christmas-themed promo for Fox Sports’ coverage of the World Cup featured a Brady cameo. What caught some fans’ eyes was that the Super Bowl champion wasn’t wearing his wedding ring. While it’s likely that this commercial was filmed before Gisele, 42, and Tom were on the rocks, the timing was awkward. A day before the commercial’s release, Gisele was photographed getting gas without her wedding band.

Gisele and Tom have been on the rocks since Brady decided to un-retire from football and play another season with the Bucs. The two are reportedly living apart, and on Oct. 4, Page Six reported that they both had secured divorce lawyers. Gisele and Tom are “looking at what a split will entail, who gets what and what the finances will be.” The couple shares two kids — son, Benjamin, 12, and daughter, Vivian, 9 – and if they do go through with a divorce, Tom and Gisele will share joint custody. The couple is reportedly figuring out how to divide their $26 million property portfolio, among other things.

Tom’s fishing trip also came nearly a week after extolling Jack’s talents as a blossoming quarterback. “You know, I think one of the great highlights of my life is watching him play and him grow and develop,” Jack said on the Oct. 3 episode of the SiriusXM podcast, Let’s Go! with Tom Brady, Larry Fitzgerald and Jim Gray. “He’s playing high school football now. I could never imagine he’d be in high school. I never imagined him playing football. So getting out there and watching him play has been so much fun for me. And I don’t give a sh-t how well he does. I just love watching him and seeing him enjoy it with his friends.”

The” great win” that Tom spoke about in his Instagram Story was the 21-15 victory over the Atlanta Falcons. It’s a win that left a poor taste in many fans’ mouths — specifically, a controversial call made by Referee Jerome Boger. The Falcons were down by six points with three minutes left in the game, when Falcons defensive lineman Grady Jarret sacked Brady on third down. The ref issues a “roughing the passer” penalty on Jarret, giving Brady and the Bucs a boost to continue to drive and ultimately run out the clock.

Many fans online said that the tackle was a legit sack and questioned the roughing penalty. “What I had was the defender grabbed the quarterback while he was still in the pocket and unnecessarily throwing him to the ground,” ref Boger said in a postgame pool report, per ESPN. “That is what I was making my decision based on.”