Tom Brady’s Daughter Vivian, 9, Crashes His Video Promoting New BRADY Product: Watch

Tom Brady promoted his brand-new BRADY loungewear products with the help of his adorable 9-year-old daughter Vivian! The 45-year-old NFL pro took to Instagram on Sunday night, Nov. 20 to post the below skit, which he started off with a huge grin and said, “Hey guys, what’s up? So we just dropped Gummyknit.” Vivian eagerly jumped in and asked her famous father what Gummyknit is, and he proudly responded by calling it the “MVP” of his clothing brand.

“Vivi, it’s my favorite new fabric that we developed at BRADY,” he said. He then gushed that the fabric is “super cozy and ultra-stretchy” and revealed he wore it “to Munich and back” because it’s so comfortable. “We refer to it as the MVP around here at loungewear,” he proudly added.

The seven-time Super Bowl champion ended the video by urging his followers to check it out and claimed it’s a great present for the holidays. “Get Gummyknit!” Vivi preciously blurted out at the end of the clip.

“Vivi is asking all the right questions,” Brady captioned the video alongside a laughing emoji.

The new Gummyknit line comes in a quarter zip, pullover, jogger, and shorts, which range from $65 for the shorts to $95 for the quarter zip, according to the BRADY website. The line comes in a blue “Heather Stone” color, a gray “Heather Ink”, and an off-white “Heather Tusk.”

Tom’s promotional video came less than a week after he removed a family photo that included his ex-wife Gisele Bundchen, 42, from his Twitter profile. The picture included the two kids he shares with the supermodel — Benjamin, 12, and Vivian — plus his older son John, 15, who he had from his previous relationship with Bridget Moynahan. He replaced the image with what appears to me a statue of his bust.

Tom swapped out his Twitter picture about two weeks after he and Gisele announced they were divorcing after 13 years of marriage and following several months of rumors about trouble in paradise. Tom assured fans the divorce was “amicable” during his first post-divorce announcement interview on the SiriusXM podcast Let’s Go! with Tom Brady, Larry Fitzgerald and Jim Gray. “Obviously the good news is it’s a very amicable situation and I’m really focused on two things, taking care of my family and certainly my children and, secondly, doing the best job I can to win football games,” he insisted.

The picture change also came after Gisele was seen grabbing dinner with her jiu-jitsu instructor Joaquim Valente while on vacation in Costa Rica. However, it seems as though Gisele and Joaquim are just friends, as Gisele previously revealed that Joaquim had been teaching her kids the sport before she tried it out.

“It’s actually because of my son that I met Joaquim,” Gisele revealed in a June interview with Dust magazine. “I have a friend who told me about the Valente brothers and their martial art school, and since I wanted to steer my almost teenage son in the right direction, I thought he might be interested in it.”

Tom, on the other hand, has not been spotted with a person of the opposite sex following the divorce. This is unsurprising, as Tom is deep into his third NFL season with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, so his focus is on winning games rather than winning dates.