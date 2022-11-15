Tom Brady Removes Family Photo With Gisele From His Twitter Profile After She’s Spotted With New Man

The seven-time Super Bowl champion swapped out the photo from a group shot with their kids, plus Tom's oldest son, to a solo photo of him playing in Germany.

By:
November 15, 2022 1:19PM EST
tom brady gisele bundchen
View gallery
Tom Brady New England Patriots' Tom Brady greets his son Jack on the field after NFL football training camp, in Foxborough, Mass Patriots Camp Football, Foxborough, USA
Gisele Bündchen and Tom Brady seen strolling in Portofino with daughter Vivian Lake **SPECIAL INSTRUCTIONS*** Please pixelate children's faces before publication.***. 29 Jun 2022 Pictured: Gisele Bundchen, Tom Brady, Vivian Lake Brady. Photo credit: Oliver Palombi / MEGA TheMegaAgency.com +1 888 505 6342 (Mega Agency TagID: MEGA873289_034.jpg) [Photo via Mega Agency]
Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady (12) celebrates with his son, Jack, in the stands after the NFL NFC Championship football game against the Green Bay Packers, Sunday, Jan. 24, 2021, in Green Bay, Wis. The Buccaneers defeated the Packers, 31-26, to advance to Super Bowl LV. (Ryan Kang via AP)
Image Credit: Charles Sykes/Invision/AP/Shutterstock

Tom Brady made a pretty big change to his Twitter header photo, after his ex-wife Gisele Bundchen was spotted out with her friend Joaquim Valente. The NFL player, 45, changed the photo from a family shot with the former model, 42, and their two kids Benjamin, 12, and Vivian, 9, as well as his older son John, 15. His new photo was taken during the Tampa Bay Buccaneers’ recent overseas game in Germany.

The NFL star didn’t raise any fanfare in changing his header picture. He did tweet out the image, which showed him in uniform on the field at the  Allianz Arena in Munich, during the game on Sunday, November 13. As Tom stood with his hands on his hips, a few flashes from cameras in the stands could be seen shining behind him. It’s a majestic shot of the football player. “What an atmosphere. Thank you Germany,” he tweeted along with the photo.

The old photo was a sweet family shot taken of Tom and Gisele with all three kids, per DailyMailThe shot was seemingly taken on a beach at sunset and had the whole family looking out at the horizon. It featured the whole family in height order with Tom wrapping his arm around Gisele. Despite changing the photo, he doesn’t seem to have adjusted his bio, which says, “Family and Football.”

Tom made the changes about two weeks after he and his wife separated. ( Charles Sykes/Invision/AP/Shutterstock)

The photo change came about two weeks after the Buccaneers QB and former model announced that they’d be divorcing after 13 years of marriage. The picture swap also comes very shortly after Gisele was seen grabbing dinner with her friend Joaquim Valente while on vacation in Costa Rica over the weekend. Besides the dinner date, Gisele was also seen practicing jiu-jitsu with Joaquim, which is fitting, because he’s an instructor.

Since the split, Tom has been open about the pair being courteous to one another and focusing on their co-parenting relationship, as he revealed in his first interview with his Let’s Go SiriusXM podcast. “Obviously the good news is it’s a very amicable situation and I’m really focused on two things, taking care of my family and certainly my children and, secondly, doing the best job I can to win football games,” he said.

Topics

More From Our Partners

ad