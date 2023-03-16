Gisele Bundchen Reportedly ‘Spending Time’ With Jeffrey Soffer, Tom Brady’s Pal & Elle Macpherson’s Ex

Could love be in the air for Gisele Bundchen? The 42-year-old Brazilian model has been getting friendly with billionaire hotel mogul Jeffrey Soffer, a source tells the Daily Mail. “Gisele has been spending time with Jeffrey Soffer. They’ve been seeing each other for several months now and meet secretly about once a week,” a person close to the duo claimed in a March 16 report.

It seems as though Gisele and Jeffrey may have known each other for quite some time, as the 55-year-old businessman is a buddy of Gisele’s former husband, Tom Brady, and the ex-husband of Australian supermodel Elle Macpherson. Gisele and the NFL legend, 45, divorced in Oct. 2022 after 13 years of marriage and months of breakup rumors. Jeffrey married Elle, 58, between 2013 and 2017. Although they share no biological kids, Jeffrey — who owns the iconic Fontainebleau Hotel in Miami, Fla. — has three from a previous relationship, per the Daily Mail. Gisele, of course, shares two biological kids with Tom: son Benjamin, 13, and daughter Vivienne, 10.

Tom and Jeffrey, who is roughly worth $2.2 billion, became acquainted after Tom reportedly bought a $17 million plot of land next to him in Miami in 2020. The purchase was managed by executives at Soffer’s company, Fontainebleau Development, per the Daily Mail. The pals were also seen together a few times earlier this year, including during a fun pizza-making experience with former soccer pro David Beckham and some of their kids.

Gisele nor Jeffrey has publicly commented on any sort of close relationship at the time of this writing. HollywoodLife reached out to Gisele’s rep for a comment on the report but did not immediately hear back.

Perhaps the new report will hush the months-long rumor that Gisele is secretly dating her jiu-jitsu instructor, Joaquim Valente. The pair have been spotted over the last few months spending time together in Joaquim’s family’s training facility in Miami and in Costa Rica, where the former Victoria’s Secret Angel frequents often. This week, they were photographed hiking on a dirt road in Costa Rica, and before that, they were spotted horseback riding in the Central American country. Relationship rumors were set ablaze in Nov. 2022 after they were photographed enjoying a meal with Gisele and Tom’s children at Koji, a restaurant in Costa Rica’s Provincia de Puntarenas.

However, a person close to the model said they were not dating but simply had a close relationship earlier this year. “Gisele adores and trusts [Joaquim] and has been spending a lot of time with him,” the source told PEOPLE. “They have a deep personal relationship, and he is a teacher to her and the kids. Whether or not it will ever become more than that rests on the table.”

As the source noted, Gisele became acquainted with Joaquim after she signed her son up for some jiu-jitsu classes. She then decided to give the art a try and fell in love with it. “Initially, I wasn’t even considering it for myself, to be honest with you. But, when I bought [Ben] into the first class, and started talking with Joaquim, I realized it was much more than self-defense,” she told Dust Magazine in 2022.