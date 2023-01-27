Tom Brady & David Beckham Snuggle Up To Their Daughters On Pizza Night With Kids: Photo

Cool Dad alert! NFL icon Tom Brady, 45, and professional soccer legend David Beckham, 47, got together with a handful of their kids this week to make some artisan pizzas at Miami Slice in Miami, Fla. Both took to their Instagram Stories on Jan. 27 to share a precious photo of themselves posing with their daughters — both of which are the youngest member of each famous family. Tom sat on a bar stool with his 10-year-old daughter Vivian on his lap, while David’s daughter, Harper, 11, sat next to her. David stood behind them and wrapped his arms around their shoulders for the sweet pic.

“Daddy’s and there daughters,” David captioned the photo on his Instagram Story. “Family night,” he added with several heart emojis. Taking to his own Story, Tom wrote, “Daddy daughter dates,” alongside a red heart emoji.

David also brought his youngest son, 17-year-old Cruz, along for the pie-making experience. He shared a video of him concentrating on evenly distributing tomato sauce around his pizza dough and then sliding it into the oven. The final video of his “cheese lover” son showed him grating cheese on his freshly made masterpiece.

David is also the father of sons Brooklyn Beckham, 23, and Romeo Beckham, 19. The Inter Miami CF soccer club owner shares all four of his children with his equally famous wife, Victoria Beckham, 48. Meanwhile, Tom also has a son, Benjamin, 12, whom he shares with his ex-wife Gisele Bundchen, and a 15-year-old son, Jack, from his previous relationship with Bridget Moynahan.

Tom and David have been friends for years and are also pals with David Grutman, who owns Miami Slice as well as several other eateries and clubs in the Miami area. They made headlines in 2021 when they threw around a football together on the beach, as seen here. In 2022, Tom warmed fans’ hearts when he was spotted spending time with David again. In a video posted by Cruz at the time (seen below), Brady could be seen throwing him a football from a yacht while he drove by on a jet ski.

When Brady threw this dime to David Beckham's son, Cruz 🎯 (via @TomBrady, cruzbeckham/Instagram) pic.twitter.com/gWljlqsc56 — SportsCenter (@SportsCenter) February 2, 2022

The family fun night came as NFL fans eagerly await to hear what Tom will do next after his season with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers when they lost to the Dallas Cowboys on Monday night, Jan. 16. Less than two weeks after the game, Brady seemed overwhelmed when his Let’s Go! podcast co-host Jim Gray asked if he’s going to retire. “If I knew what I was going to f****** do, I would’ve already f****** done it,” he answered.