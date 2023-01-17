Gisele Bundchen Goes For A Run With Joaquim Valente Before Tom Brady’s Final Game Of Season

Gisele Bundchen and Joaquim Valente ran in Costa Rica, where they were previously seen grabbing dinner at the end of last year.

January 17, 2023 4:18PM EST
Gisele Bundchen is focusing on herself. The stunning supermodel, 42, was spotted running with her and her kids’ jiu-jitsu instructor, Joaquim Valente, last week just days before her ex-husband, Tom Brady‘s, NFL season would come to an end after losing to the Dallas Cowboys on Monday night, Jan. 16.  Gisele and Joaquim, 34, appeared to run on a trail surrounded by the rain forest in Provincia de Puntarenas, Costa Rica in a snapshot seen hereGisele worked up a sweat and showed off her toned tummy in an army green sports bra and matching running shorts. 

Gisele and Joaquim, 34, have been seen together a few times over the last year — before and after her split from Tom. They lasted surfaced at Koji restaurant in Costa Rica in November for a dinner that included Gisele and Tom’s two children, Benjamin, 12, and Vivienne, 9. Gisele also shared an Instagram video of herself sparring with Joaquim earlier that year at the Valente family training facility in Miami, Fla. The social media activity and in-person meetups have certainly sparked romance rumors, but nothing has proven that the two are a couple.

The Victoria’s Secret Angel previously opened up about how she became acquainted with Joaquim in a June 2022 interview with Dust magazine. “I have always been a seeker and curious person who always wants to dive deeper. It’s actually because of my son that I met Joaquim. I have a friend who told me about the Valente brothers and their martial art school, and since I wanted to steer my almost teenage son in the right direction, I thought he might be interested in it,” she explained.

“Initially, I wasn’t even considering it for myself, to be honest with you. But, when I bought [Ben] into the first class, and started talking with Joaquim, I realized it was much more than self-defense,” she continued, adding that Vivian also began taking classes.

Gisele has spent a great deal of time in Costa Rica over the last year and even traveled there amid her marriage woes with Tom Brady. Their divorce has been unofficially credited to the fact that Tom decided to lengthen his NFL career after retiring in Feb. 2022. “Gisele would never want Tom to give up his dreams and his passion for her and the kids because she knows how important football is to him,” an insider told HollywoodLife EXCLUSIVELY in Sept. 2022

“But he’s made promises to her that he’s broken and she’s having a very hard time navigating her emotions about this whole ordeal,” they continued. “They made a deal when he would retire and she feels lied to at this point.” They confirmed their divorce in October.

